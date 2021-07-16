Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Dutch court: Syrian guilty of war crime in prisoner shooting

By Associated Press
2021/07/16 21:57
Dutch court: Syrian guilty of war crime in prisoner shooting

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court convicted a Syrian man Friday of committing a war crime in his country for his role in the 2012 summary execution of a prisoner. The court sentenced the man to 20 years in prison.

The case marked the first time a Dutch court has dealt with allegations of war crimes committed in Syria. Dutch law allowed the court in The Hague to take the case because the 49-year-old defendant lives in the Netherlands. He was granted asylum in the Netherlands in 2014.

He was convicted in the shooting of a captured Syrian army soldier in Mohassan. The Dutch court said the defendant played a leading role in the shooting and was the first to open fire on soldier.

The court acquitted the man, whose name was not made public, of involvement in a terrorist organization.

Dutch prosecutors said during the trial that the army of Syrian President Bashar Assad also was responsible for war crimes.

“The legitimacy of resistance against the Assad regime is not in question,” the prosecutors said in a statement. “This case is about the legitimacy of the form of the resistance.”

Updated : 2021-07-17 15:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Taipei cop fines couple for drinking water in car
Taipei cop fines couple for drinking water in car
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
Taiwan grants 30-day extension to ARCs set to expire
Taiwan grants 30-day extension to ARCs set to expire
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
'High probability' 3.2 million adults 18 and over will get AZ jab within 3 weeks in Taiwan
'High probability' 3.2 million adults 18 and over will get AZ jab within 3 weeks in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 29 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan reports 29 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
US Air Force cargo plane makes brief stop in Taipei
US Air Force cargo plane makes brief stop in Taipei
Taipei Costco closes after member confirmed with COVID
Taipei Costco closes after member confirmed with COVID