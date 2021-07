Friday At Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club Hamburg, Germany Purse: €1,030,900 Surface: Red clay HAMBURG, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Friday from Hamburg European Open at Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Quarterfinals

Laslo Djere, Serbia, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili (3), Georgia, 6-2, 6-2.

Filip Krajinovic (6), Serbia, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas (1), Greece, 3-6, 6-1, 6-3.

Pablo Carreno Busta (2), Spain, def. Dusan Lajovic (5), Serbia, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Federico Delbonis, Argentina, def. Benoit Paire (8), France, 4-6, 7-6 (9), 6-4.

Men's Doubles

Semifinals

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Tim Puetz (2), Germany, def. Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 6-4.