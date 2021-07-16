Alexa
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2021/07/16 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, July 16, 2021

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Cloudy;81;76;A couple of t-storms;81;76;SW;11;90%;78%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clouds and sun, warm;107;92;A shower in the p.m.;105;91;SE;7;40%;66%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny and hot;103;78;Hot with sunshine;105;78;WNW;9;27%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;79;71;Breezy in the p.m.;82;72;ENE;12;45%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clearing;72;59;Partly sunny, nice;75;58;NNW;11;68%;3%;7

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;73;58;Mostly sunny;75;61;SSW;4;62%;44%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Abundant sunshine;95;76;Partly sunny;97;76;ESE;9;15%;1%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Breezy this morning;65;52;Partly sunny, warmer;83;59;NNE;8;39%;14%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Warmer;70;51;Sunny and pleasant;71;46;S;8;61%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunny and hot;99;77;Plenty of sunshine;93;74;SW;7;38%;0%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;61;58;Windy with downpours;61;55;WNW;18;89%;81%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and seasonable;114;83;Hot with hazy sun;116;84;N;6;14%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;92;73;Mostly sunny;93;71;S;4;61%;27%;11

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;78;67;A p.m. t-storm;78;68;WSW;9;81%;78%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A morning shower;90;78;Afternoon showers;88;80;WSW;7;78%;100%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;79;68;Mostly sunny, nice;80;70;WSW;10;66%;3%;10

Beijing, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;75;Morning downpours;81;73;E;9;88%;99%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Strong thunderstorms;81;66;Thunderstorms;81;66;ESE;4;73%;74%;9

Berlin, Germany;Humid with a shower;83;68;Humid with showers;79;61;NW;8;78%;66%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun, nice;68;52;A shower in places;67;53;SE;6;67%;71%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Plenty of sunshine;83;55;Sunny;85;56;SW;4;40%;2%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers around;87;69;A shower and t-storm;80;67;NNW;10;79%;75%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Decreasing clouds;69;54;Partly sunny, nice;75;56;NNE;6;75%;2%;8

Bucharest, Romania;Very warm;91;65;Sunshine and warm;92;68;ESE;6;43%;1%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;64;A shower and t-storm;83;65;WNW;6;78%;68%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;59;46;Sunshine;54;43;WSW;9;48%;3%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;85;63;Rather cloudy;84;61;NE;6;33%;31%;8

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;89;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;78;E;8;78%;94%;10

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;102;78;Sunny and very warm;100;77;NNE;6;24%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;66;46;Partly sunny;65;44;SSE;5;81%;1%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;79;67;Mostly sunny, nice;80;63;SSE;4;61%;15%;12

Chennai, India;Clearing;95;80;Mostly cloudy;92;80;WSW;7;65%;66%;6

Chicago, United States;Cloudy with a shower;71;68;Periods of sun;72;67;NNE;10;73%;36%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;An afternoon shower;89;82;A morning shower;86;81;WSW;8;73%;79%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sunshine;81;62;An afternoon shower;76;60;NW;7;65%;41%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun, nice;87;79;Clouds and sun;87;79;WSW;7;72%;38%;11

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;92;78;Partly sunny;95;78;S;9;53%;29%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Becoming very windy;86;71;Partly sunny, breezy;86;70;SSE;16;59%;28%;8

Delhi, India;Partly sunny, warm;99;83;A t-storm around;98;84;S;4;69%;76%;7

Denver, United States;A t-storm around;90;62;A t-storm around;91;63;S;7;36%;50%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray thunderstorm;92;82;Showers around;87;81;SE;5;82%;81%;6

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;95;71;Showers around;89;71;SSE;4;60%;67%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny, nice;74;56;Partly sunny;75;57;E;5;76%;11%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Some sun;94;75;Mostly sunny, warm;98;77;N;8;19%;4%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Decreasing clouds;77;70;Sunny and nice;78;69;WSW;6;68%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Sunshine and warm;98;80;Mostly cloudy, warm;96;82;SSE;4;58%;39%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Becoming cloudy;66;47;Partial sunshine;68;45;ESE;6;41%;2%;6

Havana, Cuba;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;76;E;9;66%;66%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny, warm;83;60;Sunny and pleasant;78;60;SW;8;42%;1%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;93;78;Warm, p.m. showers;92;79;N;9;73%;91%;11

Hong Kong, China;A p.m. t-storm;88;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;80;E;6;77%;72%;7

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;87;77;Breezy with a shower;87;77;ENE;17;56%;78%;6

Hyderabad, India;A thunderstorm;84;71;A heavy thunderstorm;82;71;SW;6;85%;87%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, warm;96;80;Very warm and humid;97;81;ENE;9;63%;20%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Humid;86;72;Humid with sunshine;88;73;NE;9;72%;0%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;90;74;Mostly cloudy;92;74;E;7;62%;22%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;101;87;Partly sunny;97;88;W;7;41%;0%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;58;42;Brilliant sunshine;60;38;S;7;35%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;71;Sunny and hot;98;72;N;8;21%;0%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Very warm;99;84;A t-storm in spots;93;85;W;11;65%;55%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;A couple of t-storms;75;69;Couple of t-storms;79;70;SSE;4;86%;77%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sun;97;82;A t-storm around;95;80;S;14;37%;49%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Warm with sunshine;91;69;Partly sunny and hot;92;70;N;7;47%;23%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers around;88;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;80;NE;17;63%;65%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly sunny, nice;89;70;Clearing;88;69;WSW;6;57%;12%;4

Kolkata, India;A stray a.m. t-storm;95;83;A t-storm around;95;83;S;7;67%;55%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Clouds and sun;93;77;Mostly sunny;93;77;NE;5;66%;17%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunny, nice and warm;61;27;Sunny and pleasant;63;31;ENE;7;13%;8%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A heavy shower;80;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;81;74;W;5;82%;65%;3

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;65;61;Partly sunny;64;61;SSE;9;75%;4%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunshine;92;69;Sunny and very warm;91;65;NW;9;42%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny, nice;77;59;Plenty of sunshine;81;62;SE;7;57%;3%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Turning sunny;80;65;Clouds, then sun;86;68;SSW;6;56%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny;79;69;Mostly sunny, nice;79;68;SSW;6;75%;1%;8

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very warm;96;70;Sunshine, very hot;100;73;NE;5;25%;0%;11

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;87;85;A t-storm around;90;84;NW;9;66%;78%;11

Manaus, Brazil;Periods of sun;87;76;Clouds and sunshine;87;76;E;4;77%;44%;5

Manila, Philippines;A stray thunderstorm;88;81;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;80;WSW;8;69%;78%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;61;47;A couple of showers;54;47;W;9;80%;85%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;70;58;A p.m. t-storm;69;52;N;6;55%;71%;12

Miami, United States;A shower or two;85;78;A shower or two;84;79;E;8;73%;79%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, warm;89;69;Warm with a t-storm;91;67;SW;4;56%;76%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cloudy;84;75;Partly sunny, nice;84;76;SSW;16;65%;62%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;57;48;Breezy in the p.m.;55;49;WSW;14;50%;28%;3

Montreal, Canada;A shower in the a.m.;80;65;Cloudy;79;65;NNW;1;58%;65%;4

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny, warm;89;73;Warm, a p.m. t-storm;89;70;W;7;51%;63%;6

Mumbai, India;Rain;86;80;Humid with rain;87;81;W;8;87%;89%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Inc. clouds;71;53;Becoming cloudy;72;54;ESE;7;57%;31%;7

New York, United States;A t-storm around;92;76;A heavy thunderstorm;86;71;S;7;70%;80%;9

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine, very hot;102;74;Sunny and hot;102;74;W;7;34%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clouds and sun;70;55;Becoming cloudy;66;55;SSW;10;66%;44%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and drizzle;85;75;Warmer;93;75;ENE;7;55%;28%;11

Oslo, Norway;Sunshine;81;58;Sunshine;84;57;W;7;42%;1%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Some brightening;79;61;A couple of showers;79;62;NNE;5;62%;64%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Some sun, a shower;82;78;Showers around;81;78;ESE;17;85%;72%;6

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;88;76;A couple of t-storms;86;76;NW;6;84%;82%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sunshine;84;71;Afternoon showers;89;74;E;6;70%;80%;9

Paris, France;Decreasing clouds;74;57;Partly sunny;78;63;NNE;8;62%;8%;7

Perth, Australia;A couple of showers;63;52;Rather cloudy;64;54;N;6;78%;70%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly cloudy;89;78;A p.m. t-storm;92;80;WSW;8;72%;72%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny, humid;88;76;A t-storm around;90;75;ENE;10;74%;64%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;93;73;A t-storm around;94;74;ESE;6;52%;64%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;A couple of showers;78;65;A couple of showers;74;62;WNW;7;87%;90%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;73;A t-storm around;91;73;ENE;5;62%;76%;11

Quito, Ecuador;A shower or two;69;50;A little p.m. rain;65;51;SW;7;62%;86%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Turning sunny, nice;80;69;Mostly sunny, nice;82;66;W;6;73%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;78;68;A shower or two;79;70;SSE;7;87%;84%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;54;48;Some sun;56;46;WSW;7;72%;2%;5

Riga, Latvia;A t-storm or two;84;69;Plenty of sunshine;81;66;NNW;7;63%;39%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;78;67;Lots of sun, humid;79;68;W;7;77%;22%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hot with lots of sun;111;87;Becoming cloudy;110;87;E;11;23%;9%;13

Rome, Italy;Afternoon showers;78;65;Partly sunny;81;66;N;7;69%;70%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;An afternoon shower;86;64;Plenty of sunshine;83;61;ESE;6;37%;2%;5

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds breaking;65;57;Low clouds, then sun;67;58;SW;11;62%;0%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm around;84;66;A couple of t-storms;79;66;ENE;8;71%;81%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy with a shower;86;78;A morning shower;87;79;E;14;68%;78%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;62;A p.m. t-storm;79;63;N;5;89%;63%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Inc. clouds;77;63;Cloudy and cool;67;57;W;9;49%;47%;5

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;54;28;Plenty of sun;60;32;ENE;3;47%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in spots;87;75;A t-storm around;87;75;N;7;76%;64%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and very hot;98;60;Sunny and hot;94;61;NW;7;41%;0%;10

Seattle, United States;Low clouds may break;69;54;Clearing;72;53;NNE;6;66%;5%;6

Seoul, South Korea;Warm with some sun;95;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;76;ESE;5;71%;67%;11

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and very warm;93;81;Cloudy and very warm;90;79;ESE;10;63%;37%;4

Singapore, Singapore;An afternoon shower;90;81;A t-storm around;89;79;SSE;9;67%;51%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower and t-storm;90;61;Partly sunny;90;62;SE;11;40%;12%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A morning shower;88;79;A shower;87;80;E;15;70%;82%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Not as warm;77;57;Mostly sunny;79;66;SSW;7;48%;8%;5

Sydney, Australia;Increasingly windy;65;53;Windy and cooler;57;50;WSW;19;52%;40%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Hot with clearing;99;82;Partly sunny and hot;101;82;E;9;42%;20%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;A t-storm or two;80;66;Sunny and pleasant;76;61;ESE;7;59%;0%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, nice;88;68;Increasing clouds;96;74;N;7;29%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;86;64;Sunny and very warm;92;67;NE;7;42%;7%;10

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;93;74;Mostly sunny;92;76;SSW;8;26%;5%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and nice;90;78;Sunshine, pleasant;90;77;NNE;7;53%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;89;65;A p.m. t-storm;90;69;NE;6;48%;66%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Humid;88;74;Sunshine and humid;90;74;S;7;63%;1%;11

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy;74;66;Rain and a t-storm;71;64;N;14;82%;67%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;86;75;Sunny and nice;83;73;SW;8;62%;2%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine and breezy;88;73;Increasingly windy;88;73;WNW;20;37%;4%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A t-storm in spots;78;56;A t-storm around;75;52;ENE;7;67%;47%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;70;61;Decreasing clouds;74;57;N;5;49%;37%;8

Vienna, Austria;A couple of showers;85;66;A shower and t-storm;78;65;WNW;7;78%;72%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;76;A t-storm around;94;76;SSW;4;59%;69%;13

Vilnius, Lithuania;A strong t-storm;91;71;A shower and t-storm;86;68;SSE;5;68%;81%;3

Warsaw, Poland;A shower and t-storm;78;67;A shower and t-storm;85;68;NNW;6;76%;81%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy, rain;57;55;Very windy, rain;61;54;NW;35;89%;95%;0

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers;86;77;Afternoon showers;87;77;SW;5;79%;92%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny, warmer;86;63;Mostly sunny, nice;88;65;NE;5;38%;10%;11

Updated : 2021-07-16 22:08 GMT+08:00

