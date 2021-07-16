Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Azagoh replaces Cazeaux at lock for France against Australia

By Associated Press
2021/07/16 20:01
France's Melvyn Jaminet, left, catches the ball as Australia's Tom Wright watches during the rugby international between France and Australia at Sunco...
French coach Fabien Galthie watches his players warm up ahead of the second rugby test between France and Australia in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, ...

France's Melvyn Jaminet, left, catches the ball as Australia's Tom Wright watches during the rugby international between France and Australia at Sunco...

French coach Fabien Galthie watches his players warm up ahead of the second rugby test between France and Australia in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, ...

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Pierre-Henri Azagoh will replace Cyril Cazeaux at lock for France in Saturday's decisive test against Australia.

The French rugby federation said Friday that Cazeaux injured his ankle and is out of the squad for the match in Brisbane. Azagoh wins only his second test cap and his place on the bench now goes to Baptiste Pesenti.

The sides are well matched.

France won 28-26 in Melbourne on Tuesday to win against the Wallabies in Australia for the first time since 1990 and level the series. Australia won the opener 23-21 after a late French blunder in Brisbane.

The three matches are being played over just 11 days.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-16 22:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan grants 30-day extension to ARCs set to expire
Taiwan grants 30-day extension to ARCs set to expire
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
'High probability' 3.2 million adults 18 and over will get AZ jab within 3 weeks in Taiwan
'High probability' 3.2 million adults 18 and over will get AZ jab within 3 weeks in Taiwan