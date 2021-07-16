Azagoh replaces Cazeaux at lock for France against Australia

French coach Fabien Galthie watches his players warm up ahead of the second rugby test between France and Australia in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, ... French coach Fabien Galthie watches his players warm up ahead of the second rugby test between France and Australia in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

France's Melvyn Jaminet, left, catches the ball as Australia's Tom Wright watches during the rugby international between France and Australia at Sunco... France's Melvyn Jaminet, left, catches the ball as Australia's Tom Wright watches during the rugby international between France and Australia at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Pierre-Henri Azagoh will replace Cyril Cazeaux at lock for France in Saturday's decisive test against Australia.

The French rugby federation said Friday that Cazeaux injured his ankle and is out of the squad for the match in Brisbane. Azagoh wins only his second test cap and his place on the bench now goes to Baptiste Pesenti.

The sides are well matched.

France won 28-26 in Melbourne on Tuesday to win against the Wallabies in Australia for the first time since 1990 and level the series. Australia won the opener 23-21 after a late French blunder in Brisbane.

The three matches are being played over just 11 days.

