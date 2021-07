Friday At Europe Tennis Center Budapest, Hungary Purse: $235,238 Surface: Red clay BUDAPEST, HUNGARY (AP) _ Results Friday from Hungarian Grand Prix at Europe Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Quarterfinals

Yulia Putintseva (1), Kazakhstan, def. Kateryna Kozlova, Ukraine, 6-7 (4), 6-0, 7-5.

Women's Doubles

Semifinals

Tamara Korpatsch, Germany, and Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov, Spain, def. Amina Anshba, Russia, and Anastasia Detiuc, Czech Republic, 3-6, 6-4, 10-8.