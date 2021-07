Friday At Bastad Tennis Stadium Bastad, Sweden Purse: €419,470 Surface: Red clay BASTAD, SWEDEN (AP) _ Results Friday from Swedish Open at Bastad Tennis Stadium (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Quarterfinals

Yannick Hanfmann, Germany, def. Arthur Rinderknech, France, 6-4, 6-3.

Casper Ruud (1), Norway, def. Henri Laaksonen, Switzerland, walkover.