Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Reuters photographer killed as Afghan forces fight Taliban

By KATHY GANNON , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/07/16 19:31
A Pakistani paramedic treats men, who were injured in a fighting between Afghan security forces and Taliban in SpinBoldak border area, at a hospital i...
A Pakistani paramedic treats men, who were injured in a fighting between Afghan security forces and Taliban in SpinBoldak border area, at a hospital i...
Pakistani paramedics treat men, who were injured in a fighting between Afghan security forces and Taliban in SpinBoldak border area, at a hospital in ...
Pakistani paramilitary soldiers stand guard near the Pakistan Afghan border crossing following fighting between Afghan security forces and Taliban in ...
Pakistan army soldiers stand guard as stranded people gather near the Pakistan Afghan border crossing following fighting between Afghan security force...
A Pakistani paramedic treats men, who were injured in a fighting between Afghan security forces and Taliban in Spin Boldak border area, at a hospital ...
A Pakistani paramedic treats men, who were injured in a fighting between Afghan security forces and Taliban in Spin Boldak border area, at a hospital ...

A Pakistani paramedic treats men, who were injured in a fighting between Afghan security forces and Taliban in SpinBoldak border area, at a hospital i...

A Pakistani paramedic treats men, who were injured in a fighting between Afghan security forces and Taliban in SpinBoldak border area, at a hospital i...

Pakistani paramedics treat men, who were injured in a fighting between Afghan security forces and Taliban in SpinBoldak border area, at a hospital in ...

Pakistani paramilitary soldiers stand guard near the Pakistan Afghan border crossing following fighting between Afghan security forces and Taliban in ...

Pakistan army soldiers stand guard as stranded people gather near the Pakistan Afghan border crossing following fighting between Afghan security force...

A Pakistani paramedic treats men, who were injured in a fighting between Afghan security forces and Taliban in Spin Boldak border area, at a hospital ...

A Pakistani paramedic treats men, who were injured in a fighting between Afghan security forces and Taliban in Spin Boldak border area, at a hospital ...

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Afghan government forces battled Friday to retake a border crossing with Pakistan from Taliban insurgents, and the Reuters news agency said one of its photographers was killed in the area.

The Taliban had overrun the Spin Boldak crossing earlier in the week. On Friday, witnesses on the Pakistan side of the border said they saw intense fighting and reported seeing bodies.

Reuters said Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Danish Siddiqui, who was embedded with the Afghan special forces, was killed as the commando unit sought to recapture Spin Boldak.

The agency said Siddiqui and a senior Afghan officer were killed in what they described as Taliban crossfire. "We are urgently seeking more information, working with authorities in the region,” Reuters President Michael Friedenberg and Editor-in-Chief Alessandra Galloni said in a statement.

Siddiqui was an Indian national. Afghanistan's ambassador to India, Farid Mamundzay, tweeted his condolences.

The Taliban have overrun dozens of districts in Afghanistan since the start of the final phase of the withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops, after a 20-year military presence. The U.S. says its withdrawal is 95 percent complete.

The fighting at Spin Boldak was confirmed by Fawad Aman, Afghanistan’s deputy defense ministry spokesman. The Associated Press also obtained footage of fighters, apparently Taliban, receiving treatment in a hospital in the Pakistani border town of Chaman.

Relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan are fraught with suspicion. Afghanistan routinely accuses Pakistan of giving safe haven to Afghan Taliban, whose leadership is headquartered in Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan provincial capital of Quetta. The Chaman border crossing opposite Spin Boldak is also in Baluchistan province.

Afghanistan and the United States have criticized Pakistan in the past for allowing Taliban fighters to cross into Pakistan to receive medical treatment. Nearly 2 million Afghan refugees live in Pakistan, having fled decades of war in their homeland.

Pakistan has used its influence over the Taliban to press the religious movement into talks with the U.S. and the Afghan government.

In the latest round of accusations, Afghanistan's vice-president, Amrullah Saleh, tweeted that Pakistan's air force warned the Afghan army and air force against trying to dislodge Taliban from Spin Boldak, an accusation Pakistan dismissed.

In response, Pakistan issued a statement saying 40 Afghan soldiers slipped across the border to Pakistan during the Taliban takeover of the crossing earlier this week.

The soldiers were returned to Afghanistan “with respect and dignity,” said the statement, which added that Pakistan also offered Afghanistan's security force any logistical support it needed.

___

Associated Press writer Rahim Faiez in Kabul, Afghanistan contributed to this report

Updated : 2021-07-16 20:34 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan grants 30-day extension to ARCs set to expire
Taiwan grants 30-day extension to ARCs set to expire
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
'High probability' 3.2 million adults 18 and over will get AZ jab within 3 weeks in Taiwan
'High probability' 3.2 million adults 18 and over will get AZ jab within 3 weeks in Taiwan