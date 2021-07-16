Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan signs aviation agreement with Germany

Number of flights between them to increase from 7 to 11 per week

  368
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/16 18:36
Germany's envoy to Taiwan Thomas Prinz signs aviation agreement as Transportation Minister Wang Kuo-tsai looks on. (MOTC photo)&nbs...

Germany's envoy to Taiwan Thomas Prinz signs aviation agreement as Transportation Minister Wang Kuo-tsai looks on. (MOTC photo)&nbs...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan and Germany signed an aviation agreement Thursday (July 15) which will allow the number of flights between the two countries to increase from seven to 11 per week.

The virtual signing ceremony featured Taiwan’s envoy to Germany, Shieh Jhy-wey (謝志偉), and the German representative to Taiwan Thomas Prinz, CNA reported. The new agreement, which replaced one concluded 20 years ago, will also see weekly cargo flights increased from three to five, with stopovers allowed under the fifth freedom of the air.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, China Airlines (CAL) operated seven flights a week between Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and Frankfurt which were regularly 80 percent full, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications said. Once the pandemic is over, Taiwan’s airlines will be able to pick back up and add new routes, thanks to the agreement.

Germany is Taiwan’s top trading partner in Europe, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) pointed out, adding that since 2016, the countries have concluded agreements in a variety of fields, including energy, science and technology, innovation, and transitional justice.
Taiwan-Germany
Taiwan-Germany relations
Germany
aviation
Ministry of Transportation
MOFA

RELATED ARTICLES

US Air Force cargo plane makes brief stop in Taipei
US Air Force cargo plane makes brief stop in Taipei
2021/07/15 15:39
Taiwan gifts 200 oxygen concentrators to Indonesia
Taiwan gifts 200 oxygen concentrators to Indonesia
2021/07/15 15:01
Taiwan thanks Japan for 3rd shipment of AZ jabs
Taiwan thanks Japan for 3rd shipment of AZ jabs
2021/07/13 17:57
Germany envoy does not fault Taiwan for cross-strait tensions
Germany envoy does not fault Taiwan for cross-strait tensions
2021/07/12 11:17
TSMC, Foxconn near deal for purchase of BioNTech vaccines
TSMC, Foxconn near deal for purchase of BioNTech vaccines
2021/07/11 20:45

Updated : 2021-07-16 20:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan grants 30-day extension to ARCs set to expire
Taiwan grants 30-day extension to ARCs set to expire
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
'High probability' 3.2 million adults 18 and over will get AZ jab within 3 weeks in Taiwan
'High probability' 3.2 million adults 18 and over will get AZ jab within 3 weeks in Taiwan