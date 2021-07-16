China Dongxiang Announces Operational Results for FY2021/22 Q1

Retail Performance for the Overall Platform Registered Mid-to-Low Teen Growth yoy Same-Store-Sales Grew by Mid-to-High Single-Digit yoy

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 16 July 2021 - The leading international sportswear brand enterprise in the PRC, China Dongxiang (Group) Co., Ltd. ("China Dongxiang" or "the Company", together with its subsidiaries, "the Group", HKEx stock code: 3818) announces the operational data for the three months ended 30 June 2021 (''FY2021/22 Q1'')

For the FY2021/22 Q1, the retail performance of Kappa stores (including Kappa kids' apparel business) for the overall platform registered a mid-to-low teen growth on a year-on-year basis.

The same-store-sales ("SSS") for the FY2021/22 Q1 for the overall platform registered a mid-to-high single-digit growth on a year-on-year basis, based on Kappa stores (including Kappa kids' apparel business) which have been in operation since the same quarter the previous year.

As at 30 June 2021, the number of retail stores of the Group under the Kappa brand was 1,386 (including Kappa kids' apparel business), representing a net increase of 34 as compared with to those as at 31 March 2021 (''the end of FY2020/21'').

Mr. Zhang Zhiyong, Executive Director, CEO and President of China Dongxiang, said, "In the first quarter of FY2021/22, the Group reported stable growth in the retail performance and the same-store-sales, demonstrating the effectiveness of the channel reform. The Group is fully confident in the prospects of sportswear industry this year. We will seize the market opportunities ahead and strive to achieve sustainable development for the Group."

About China Dongxiang (Group) Co., Ltd. (Stock code: 3818)

China Dongxiang (Group) Co., Ltd. is a leading international sportswear brand enterprise in China which has been listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since 10 October 2007. The Group is primarily engaged in the design, development, marketing and wholesale of branded sportswear in China. Currently, China Dongxiang owns all rights to the internationally renowned Kappa brand in Mainland China and Macau. Since April 2008, the Group became the owner of the brand PHENIX. PHENIX is a well-known skiing brand in the international market.





