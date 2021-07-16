Alexa
Taipei bus driver diagnosed with COVID after working 3 days

Driver works on bus line that services area between Beitou and Wanhua districts

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/16 18:07
Taipei bus driver among latest COVID cases.

Taipei bus driver among latest COVID cases. (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taipei bus driver worked for three days on a long bus route before being diagnosed with COVID-19, reports said Friday (July 16).

Bus 218 services a route between the districts of Beitou in the north and Wanhua, one of the focal points of the recent surge in local COVID infections. The route also includes stops at several MRT stations and Taipei Railway Station, leading investigators to suspect the driver came into contact with numerous passengers, UDN reported. At least 80 people have been listed as contacts.

The driver worked from July 12-14 before testing positive, according to an announcement by the Taipei City Government. His working hours ranged from early in the morning to 8:30 p.m., with breaks in between.

The city also revealed that two of the newest cases: an individual who frequented parks in Wanhua District from July 4-13 and an employee of a convenience store in a shopping area under Taipei Railway Station. That area includes an Eslite bookstore, which closed Thursday (July 15) and remained closed through the weekend, as five COVID patients were found to have visited it, CNA reported.
