Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Biden: US will protect Haiti embassy, won’t send troops

  117
By Associated Press
2021/07/16 19:00
President Joe Biden speaks during. News conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, J...

President Joe Biden speaks during. News conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, J... (AP photo)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday that the U.S. will bolster security at its embassy in Haiti following last week's assassination of that country's president, but sending American troops to stabilize the country was “not on the agenda.”

Haiti’s interim government last week asked the U.S. and the United Nations to deploy troops to protect key infrastructure following President Jovenel Moïse’s assassination. Biden signaled he was not open to the request, which comes as he is drawing down U.S. forces in Afghanistan this summer.

“We’re only sending American Marines to our embassy,” Biden said. “The idea of sending American forces to Haiti is not on the agenda,” he added.

Mathias Pierre, Haiti’s elections minister, told The Associated Press Thursday that he believes the request for U.S. troops is relevant given what he called a “fragile situation” and the need to create a secure environment for elections scheduled to happen in 120 days.

He also said Biden's comment that sending U.S. troops was “not on the agenda” still leaves the option open.

”This is not a closed door. The evolution of the situation will determine the outcome,” Pierre said. “In the meantime, the government is doing everything we can to stabilize the country, return to a normal environment and organize elections while trying to come to a political agreement with most political parties.”

The request for U.S. intervention recalled the tumult following Haiti’s last presidential assassination, in 1915, when an angry mob dragged President Vilbrun Guillaume Sam out of the French Embassy and beat him to death. In response, President Woodrow Wilson sent Marines into Haiti, justifying an American military occupation — which lasted nearly two decades — as a way to avert anarchy.

Biden addressed the situation in Haiti during a joint press conference at the White House with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Updated : 2021-07-16 20:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan grants 30-day extension to ARCs set to expire
Taiwan grants 30-day extension to ARCs set to expire
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
'High probability' 3.2 million adults 18 and over will get AZ jab within 3 weeks in Taiwan
'High probability' 3.2 million adults 18 and over will get AZ jab within 3 weeks in Taiwan