Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Rescued Formosan black bear cub successfully reintroduced into Taiwan wilds

Story lauded as boost to efforts to save nation's endemic black bear

  215
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/16 17:50
Formosan black bear Mulas in a training center in 2020 (Taitung Forest District Office photo)

Formosan black bear Mulas in a training center in 2020 (Taitung Forest District Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Formosan black bear cub rescued two years ago has been declared capable of living on its own in its natural habitat, the first such case in Taiwan.

Mulas, a female Taiwanese black bear cub that a Taitung resident saved from a dog attack in July 2019, was released into the wild in May 2020 after a 10-month program focused on care and training.

After about 13 months of monitoring, the Taitung Forest District Office determined Mulas has become accustomed to life in the woods and decided to remove her GPS tracking collar remotely before its battery ran out.

The collar was retrieved in the forest, 3 kilometers from the site where Mulas was released. Researchers believe the area, abundant in food for bears, is the place she calls home.

Inspired by the story, researchers hope the data from the collar will help paint a better picture of how Mulas behaves in a wild setting. This will serve to contribute to research on the endemic species, which has been classified as endangered.

Rescued Formosan black bear cub successfully reintroduced into Taiwan wilds

Rescued Formosan black bear cub successfully reintroduced into Taiwan wilds
Formosan black bear Mulas at training center in 2020 (Taitung Forest District Office photos)

Rescued Formosan black bear cub successfully reintroduced into Taiwan wilds
GPS collar used to track Mulas (Taitung Forest District Office photos)
Formosan black bear
black bear
Taiwan
Taitung
Mulas

RELATED ARTICLES

EAGLE Act calls for 'Taiwan' to be included in name of de facto embassy
EAGLE Act calls for 'Taiwan' to be included in name of de facto embassy
2021/07/16 12:03
Chinese anti-submarine warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/07/16 09:46
Taiwan's Taichung to set up rapid vaccination stations
Taiwan's Taichung to set up rapid vaccination stations
2021/07/15 20:28
Former AIT head leaves Taiwan after 3-year term
Former AIT head leaves Taiwan after 3-year term
2021/07/15 18:21
Japan delivers nearly 1 million more doses of AZ vaccine to Taiwan
Japan delivers nearly 1 million more doses of AZ vaccine to Taiwan
2021/07/15 16:55

Updated : 2021-07-16 20:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan grants 30-day extension to ARCs set to expire
Taiwan grants 30-day extension to ARCs set to expire
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
'High probability' 3.2 million adults 18 and over will get AZ jab within 3 weeks in Taiwan
'High probability' 3.2 million adults 18 and over will get AZ jab within 3 weeks in Taiwan