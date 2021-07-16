Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/07/16 14:09
JULY 9 - JULY 15, 2021

From a street mural of England soccer striker Marcus Rashford, Italy’s fans in Rome celebrating their national team's Euro 2020 victory, and violence escalating in South Africa, to the 74th international film festival in Cannes, Bastille Day celebrations in Paris and destructive flooding in Germany, this gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by Bernat Armangue, an AP photographer and editorial manager based in Madrid.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Updated : 2021-07-16 20:30 GMT+08:00

