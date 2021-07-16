Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

China announces on-site Didi cybersecurity investigation

By Associated Press
2021/07/16 18:08
China announces on-site Didi cybersecurity investigation

BEIJING (AP) — China's cyber-watchdog on Friday announced an on-site cybersecurity investigation of ride-hailing service Didi, stepping up scrutiny after earlier criticism of its handling of customer information caused the company’s New York-traded shares to tumble.

The on-site inspection comes two weeks after the regulator said it would probe the ride-hailing company over concerns about national security and data security. That came days after Didi raised $4.4 billion and went public on the New York Stock Exchange.

According to a statement released Friday by the Cybersecurity Administration of China, other Chinese government departments involved in the on-site investigation include the Ministry of Public Security, Ministry of Natural Resources, Ministry of Transport, State Taxation Administration and the State Administration of Market Regulation.

The Cyberspace Administration of China gave no other details.

Didi was earlier was ordered to stop signing up new customers while it overhauled its collection and handling of information about its users.

The ruling Communist Party is tightening control over China’s booming technology industries and information about its public and economy, which it sees as a sensitive strategic asset.

Updated : 2021-07-16 20:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan grants 30-day extension to ARCs set to expire
Taiwan grants 30-day extension to ARCs set to expire
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
'High probability' 3.2 million adults 18 and over will get AZ jab within 3 weeks in Taiwan
'High probability' 3.2 million adults 18 and over will get AZ jab within 3 weeks in Taiwan