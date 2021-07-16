Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Injured Hasan Ali ruled out of first T20 against England

By Associated Press
2021/07/16 14:09
Injured Hasan Ali ruled out of first T20 against England

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali has been ruled out of Friday’s first Twenty20 international against England because of a leg injury.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said Ali has been pulled out of the game at Nottingham “as a precautionary measure due to a strain in his left leg.”

The right-arm fast bowler picked up the injury during Pakistan’s training session on Thursday and his injury will be reassessed ahead of the second T20 at Leeds on Sunday.

England’s second-string team whitewashed Pakistan 3-0 in the ODI series. Ali took a five-wicket haul in the second ODI at Lord’s but Pakistan batsmen failed to chase down the 248-run target and lost by 52 runs.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-16 20:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan grants 30-day extension to ARCs set to expire
Taiwan grants 30-day extension to ARCs set to expire
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
'High probability' 3.2 million adults 18 and over will get AZ jab within 3 weeks in Taiwan
'High probability' 3.2 million adults 18 and over will get AZ jab within 3 weeks in Taiwan