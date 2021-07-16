Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s EVA Air reports improving business on North America routes

Three freight planes to be delivered in 2021, passenger aircraft delayed until 2023

  676
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/16 15:00
EVA Air is adding flights on North American routes in August (EVA Air photo) 

EVA Air is adding flights on North American routes in August (EVA Air photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — EVA Air said passenger business on routes to North America is booming, while the airline will take delivery of three new cargo aircraft by the end of the year, on Friday (July 16).

As Taiwan was still awaiting the arrival of sufficient COVID-19 vaccine doses, many residents had traveled to the United States to receive their jabs. However, as travel restrictions were still in force in many parts of the world, freight had become the main money earner for airlines, with Taiwan’s robust export performance helping its business.

The number of bookings on EVA flights between Taiwan and North America surged by 27% in July from the previous month, CNA reported. The airline said its business class and premium economy class seats on flights in both directions were almost fully booked for July.

A new schedule with a total of 30 flights per week will be presented for August, EVA Air said. Los Angeles and San Francisco will be served by seven flights a week, Seattle by five, New York by four, Chicago and Vancouver by two each, and Houston and Toronto by one flight per week each.

The airline also said it was adjusting its plans for new aircraft deliveries as a result of the COVID pandemic. The delivery of three Boeing 777F freight planes was being brought forward to the fourth quarter of this year, while the arrival of four Boeing 787-9 passenger aircraft would have to wait until 2023.
EVA Air
North America
COVID-19
business class
premium economy class
freight
Boeing 777 Freighter
Boeing 787-9
Boeing

RELATED ARTICLES

'High probability' 3.2 million adults 18 and over will get AZ jab within 3 weeks in Taiwan
'High probability' 3.2 million adults 18 and over will get AZ jab within 3 weeks in Taiwan
2021/07/15 17:52
Japan delivers nearly 1 million more doses of AZ vaccine to Taiwan
Japan delivers nearly 1 million more doses of AZ vaccine to Taiwan
2021/07/15 16:55
UK places Taiwan on quarantine-free green watchlist
UK places Taiwan on quarantine-free green watchlist
2021/07/15 15:00
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
2021/07/15 14:25
English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
2021/07/15 13:45

Updated : 2021-07-16 20:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan grants 30-day extension to ARCs set to expire
Taiwan grants 30-day extension to ARCs set to expire
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
'High probability' 3.2 million adults 18 and over will get AZ jab within 3 weeks in Taiwan
'High probability' 3.2 million adults 18 and over will get AZ jab within 3 weeks in Taiwan