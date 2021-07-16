Taiwan’s EVA Air reports improving business on North America routes

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — EVA Air said passenger business on routes to North America is booming, while the airline will take delivery of three new cargo aircraft by the end of the year, on Friday (July 16).

As Taiwan was still awaiting the arrival of sufficient COVID-19 vaccine doses, many residents had traveled to the United States to receive their jabs. However, as travel restrictions were still in force in many parts of the world, freight had become the main money earner for airlines, with Taiwan’s robust export performance helping its business.

The number of bookings on EVA flights between Taiwan and North America surged by 27% in July from the previous month, CNA reported. The airline said its business class and premium economy class seats on flights in both directions were almost fully booked for July.

A new schedule with a total of 30 flights per week will be presented for August, EVA Air said. Los Angeles and San Francisco will be served by seven flights a week, Seattle by five, New York by four, Chicago and Vancouver by two each, and Houston and Toronto by one flight per week each.

The airline also said it was adjusting its plans for new aircraft deliveries as a result of the COVID pandemic. The delivery of three Boeing 777F freight planes was being brought forward to the fourth quarter of this year, while the arrival of four Boeing 787-9 passenger aircraft would have to wait until 2023.