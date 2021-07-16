Taiwan reports 29 local COVID cases, 4 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday (July 16) reported 29 new local COVID-19 cases, marking the 13th day in a row with fewer than 50 confirmed infections.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 32 new coronavirus cases, including 29 local cases and three imported infections. He also announced four deaths, bringing the country's total COVID death toll to 763.

Local cases

The latest local cases include 17 males and 12 females between the ages of five and 60, with the dates of symptom onset and testing ranging from July 5-15. As for the distribution of these cases, 14 were in Taipei City, 11 were in New Taipei City, two were in Taoyuan City, and one each in Yilan County and Changhua County.

Epidemiological investigations determined that of these cases, 21 are from known sources, four from unknown sources, and four are still being investigated.

COVID deaths

Chen said that of the four deaths reported on Friday, all were men between the ages of 60 and 90. The dates of symptom onset and testing ranged from May 24 to June 16.

The dates of diagnosis ranged between May 26 and June 24, while the dates of death ranged from July 9-14.

Quarantine numbers

Chen pointed out that among the 14,130 cases announced between May 11 and July 14, 12,131, or 85.9%, have been released from quarantine.

Imported cases

According to Chen, the three imported cases reported on Friday included an American man in his 50s, a Taiwanese girl under the age of 10, and a Filipino man in his 30s. They arrived in Taiwan from the U.S. and the Philippines between April 30 and July 2.

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 1,727,787 COVID-19 tests, with 1,710,974 coming back negative. Out of the 15,378 confirmed cases, 1,221 were imported, 14,104 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was an unresolved case.

A total of 106 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 763 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 755 deaths from local infections, 379 were in New Taipei, 289 in Taipei, 26 in Keelung, 23 in Taoyuan, 13 in Changhua County, 10 in Hsinchu County, four in Taichung, three in Miaoli, two each in Yilan and Hualien counties, and one each in Taitung, Yunlin, and Nantou counties and Kaohsiung City. The eight other deaths were imported cases.