Taiwan ships 5,000 kg of bananas to Tokyo Olympics

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will ship 5,000 kilograms of bananas to the Tokyo Olympics for consumption at the athletes’ village, the Council of Agriculture (COA) said Friday (July 16).

Japan’s Olympic committee also reviewed Taiwan’s pineapples, dragon fruit and mangoes, but in the end settled on just bananas and pineapples, CNA reported. However, as the harvest period for pineapples had just passed, only bananas made the grade, according to the COA.

Kaohsiung City and Pingtung County will supply the fruit to be used in meals prepared for the athletes during the July 23 to Aug. 8 games. Over the past few years, Taiwan’s banana exports to Japan have tripled from 1,000 tons to 3,000 tons a year — with hopes for more than 10,000 tons eventually, the COA said.

Fruit exports to Japan have on the whole been surging, especially after China slapped a ban on Taiwan pineapples in March, supposedly because inspectors had found bugs in the fruit. Several countries, including Japan, stepped up imports of the Taiwan fruit, now known as “Freedom Pineapples.”