Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan ships 5,000 kg of bananas to Tokyo Olympics

Council of Agriculture says fruit exports to Japan have been rising

  420
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/16 13:52
Athletes at the Tokyo Olympics will be served Taiwanese bananas (CNA, COA photo) 

Athletes at the Tokyo Olympics will be served Taiwanese bananas (CNA, COA photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will ship 5,000 kilograms of bananas to the Tokyo Olympics for consumption at the athletes’ village, the Council of Agriculture (COA) said Friday (July 16).

Japan’s Olympic committee also reviewed Taiwan’s pineapples, dragon fruit and mangoes, but in the end settled on just bananas and pineapples, CNA reported. However, as the harvest period for pineapples had just passed, only bananas made the grade, according to the COA.

Kaohsiung City and Pingtung County will supply the fruit to be used in meals prepared for the athletes during the July 23 to Aug. 8 games. Over the past few years, Taiwan’s banana exports to Japan have tripled from 1,000 tons to 3,000 tons a year — with hopes for more than 10,000 tons eventually, the COA said.

Fruit exports to Japan have on the whole been surging, especially after China slapped a ban on Taiwan pineapples in March, supposedly because inspectors had found bugs in the fruit. Several countries, including Japan, stepped up imports of the Taiwan fruit, now known as “Freedom Pineapples.”
bananas
fruit exports
fruit
Tokyo Olympics
Council of Agriculture
COA

RELATED ARTICLES

State of emergency begins in host city Tokyo as Games near
State of emergency begins in host city Tokyo as Games near
2021/07/13 13:14
Taiwan will send digital minister Audrey Tang to Tokyo Olympics
Taiwan will send digital minister Audrey Tang to Tokyo Olympics
2021/07/10 13:22
Taiwan promotes pineapples in Singapore
Taiwan promotes pineapples in Singapore
2021/07/09 17:39
Tokyo Olympics organizers bow to pressure for 'stay home' Games
Tokyo Olympics organizers bow to pressure for 'stay home' Games
2021/07/09 15:52
220 COVID infections found in Taipei wholesale markets
220 COVID infections found in Taipei wholesale markets
2021/07/03 16:13

Updated : 2021-07-16 20:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan grants 30-day extension to ARCs set to expire
Taiwan grants 30-day extension to ARCs set to expire
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
'High probability' 3.2 million adults 18 and over will get AZ jab within 3 weeks in Taiwan
'High probability' 3.2 million adults 18 and over will get AZ jab within 3 weeks in Taiwan