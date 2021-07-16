Alexa
Trial reopening for Kenting market in southern Taiwan

Only one-third of vendors to operate due to COVID and fewer visitors

  942
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/16 13:51
Kenting Street Night Market (Wikimedia Commons, berdasovivan, CC BY-SA 3.0 photo)

Kenting Street Night Market (Wikimedia Commons, berdasovivan, CC BY-SA 3.0 photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kenting Street Night Market is reopening for business in a three-day trial run from Friday (July 16), as struggling vendors seek relief from COVID-19 woes.

Around 100 vendors, one-third of the market’s total stalls, will be allowed to resume operations as visitors are still scarce after the Level 3 restrictions were partially relaxed on July 13. Businesses have taken a hit since the market was closed on May 21, reported CNA.

Strict COVID protocols will be reinforced at the 1.5-kilometer long marketplace, with each stall separated by 1.5 meters and a visitor number cap of 1,500 implemented. Opening hours will be between 6 p.m. and midnight.

The market will be asked to shutter during the trial run if epidemic control measures are not followed, warned Pingtung County Government.

The tourist attraction on the southern tip of Taiwan has yet to see the return of visitors as beaches remain closed and only a portion of Kenting National Park is open. Howard Beach Resort Kenting, a major hotel in the area, has reported a 10% occupancy rate for the coming weekend.

Kenting is known for its beaches and water sports, while Kenting Street Night Market attracts tourists because of its traditional Taiwan snacks and grilled seafood. Kenting National Park recorded 2.62 million visitor arrivals in 2020, the lowest in 37 years due to pandemic controls.
Kenting
Kenting Street
Kenting National Park
COVID
night market
COVID-19

Updated : 2021-07-16 20:28 GMT+08:00

