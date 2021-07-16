Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/07/16 12:01
Plainclothes police detain an anti-government protester during a demonstration over high prices, food shortages and power outages, while some people a...
A girl with Cuban and Bolivian flag colors painted on her face takes part in a march in support of the Cuban government, near the U.S. embassy in La P...
Relatives of Leidy Vanessa Luna Villalba mourn over her coffin during a wake at her home in Eugenio Garay, Paraguay, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. The nanny...
People line up at a drive-thru vaccination center set up at the Ruben Dumot Autodrome for shots of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in Capiata, Paraguay, Mon...
A discarded doll lays atop trash littering the coast of Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, June 24, 2021. The demolition of an elevate...
A picture of late Haitian President Jovenel Moise hangs on the wall of his former residence, behind interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph giving a pres...
A man drives his car through the Petion-Ville market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, late Wednesday, July 14, 2021, one week after the assassination of Pres...
A girl sits on an outer window ledge of the U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Friday, July 9, 2021. A large crowd gathered outside the embassy am...
Teammates lift Argentina's Lionel Messi after their 1-0 victory over Brazil during the Copa America final soccer match at Maracana stadium in Rio de J...
A soldier guards a school where the army is giving Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine shots to residents in San Juan Capistrano, Zacatecas state, Mexico, Wednes...

July 9 - 15, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP Senior Photo Editor for Latin America & Caribbean Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City.

Updated : 2021-07-16 20:27 GMT+08:00

