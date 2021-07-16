Slovakia to donate 10,000 vaccine doses to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Slovakia is planning on donating 10,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Taiwan to reciprocate the thousands of masks Taiwan provided the country in its time of need.

On Friday (July 16), the European Commission announced that Slovakia has decided to donate 10,000 doses to vaccine-strapped Taiwan. The country is reportedly making the gesture to thank Taiwan for its donation of 700,000 masks in April of 2020.

Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic stated that EU members states have donated more than 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to countries around the world via the European Civil Protection Mechanism. Lenarcic then cited Slovakia's planned donation of 10,000 jabs to Taiwan as an example of European support for the mechanism.

The Slovakian representative office in Taipei confirmed the donation on its Facebook page on Friday and stated that "Slovakia has not forgotten its friends. A year ago, Taiwan provided help in our time of need and donated masks. Now Slovakia will also contribute its own humble effort by donating 10,000 doses of vaccine to Taiwan to express support."

In response, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) expressed "heartfelt thanks to Slovakia for its sincere friendship and goodwill." The ministry stated that the Slovak government is currently in the process of finalizing the details of the donation, including the vaccine brand and delivery schedule.