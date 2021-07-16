Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Slovakia to donate 10,000 vaccine doses to Taiwan

Slovakia donating COVID vaccine doses to thank Taiwan for its donation of 70,000 masks last year

  1987
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/16 12:39
Slovakia flag. (Pixabay image)

Slovakia flag. (Pixabay image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Slovakia is planning on donating 10,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Taiwan to reciprocate the thousands of masks Taiwan provided the country in its time of need.

On Friday (July 16), the European Commission announced that Slovakia has decided to donate 10,000 doses to vaccine-strapped Taiwan. The country is reportedly making the gesture to thank Taiwan for its donation of 700,000 masks in April of 2020.

Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic stated that EU members states have donated more than 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to countries around the world via the European Civil Protection Mechanism. Lenarcic then cited Slovakia's planned donation of 10,000 jabs to Taiwan as an example of European support for the mechanism.

The Slovakian representative office in Taipei confirmed the donation on its Facebook page on Friday and stated that "Slovakia has not forgotten its friends. A year ago, Taiwan provided help in our time of need and donated masks. Now Slovakia will also contribute its own humble effort by donating 10,000 doses of vaccine to Taiwan to express support."

In response, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) expressed "heartfelt thanks to Slovakia for its sincere friendship and goodwill." The ministry stated that the Slovak government is currently in the process of finalizing the details of the donation, including the vaccine brand and delivery schedule.
Slovakia
vaccine diplomacy
Covid vaccine

RELATED ARTICLES

'High probability' 3.2 million adults 18 and over will get AZ jab within 3 weeks in Taiwan
'High probability' 3.2 million adults 18 and over will get AZ jab within 3 weeks in Taiwan
2021/07/15 17:52
Japan delivers nearly 1 million more doses of AZ vaccine to Taiwan
Japan delivers nearly 1 million more doses of AZ vaccine to Taiwan
2021/07/15 16:55
3 flights carrying 1.87 million doses of AZ, Moderna jabs to land in Taiwan Thursday
3 flights carrying 1.87 million doses of AZ, Moderna jabs to land in Taiwan Thursday
2021/07/14 17:49
Taiwan would have received BioNTech doses in March without Chinese 'political interference'
Taiwan would have received BioNTech doses in March without Chinese 'political interference'
2021/07/13 17:35
Japan donates 3rd batch of 1 million COVID vaccine doses to Taiwan
Japan donates 3rd batch of 1 million COVID vaccine doses to Taiwan
2021/07/13 11:50

Updated : 2021-07-16 20:26 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan grants 30-day extension to ARCs set to expire
Taiwan grants 30-day extension to ARCs set to expire
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
'High probability' 3.2 million adults 18 and over will get AZ jab within 3 weeks in Taiwan
'High probability' 3.2 million adults 18 and over will get AZ jab within 3 weeks in Taiwan