Microsoft best partner awards go to Taiwan's Delta and Freedom System

Annual event Microsoft Inspire also saw unveiling of company's latest cloud-computing strategy

By Wendy Wu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/17 11:25
The event Microsoft Inspire was held from July 14 to July 15. 

The event Microsoft Inspire was held from July 14 to July 15.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tech giant Microsoft has named Taiwan companies Delta (台達電) and Freedom System (自由系統) as best partners of the year at its annual business solutions event, Microsoft Inspire.

The virtual event took place over two days starting Wednesday (July 14). A total of 4,400 companies were nominated for best partner awards this year, covering 130 countries and 56 categories, according to Microsoft. The awards recognize progressive technologies, professional knowledge, and a spirit of satisfying customers, the company said.

Founded in 1971, Delta is a provider of power and thermal management solutions. Ko Shu-fen (柯淑芬), vice president of Delta, said the company was glad to win the best global partner prize on the strength of its DeltaGrid solutions, which combine Microsoft technologies to create an energy logistics network. Delta would like to work closely with Microsoft on more AloT projects and expand the market, Ko said.

As for Freedom System, winner of the best partner award in Taiwan, it works on information-outsourcing services for small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Calling "IT as a service" its core value, Freedom System uses company data to solve security problems together with Microsoft. Company president Hank Yu (俞伯翰) said companies need a solid security operation center to be safe and digitally competitive.

Upgrading its cloud service, Microsoft will preview a new eco–kit called Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability in the next half of the year, helping companies trace and record their gas emissions and realize net zero emissions.

In other news, Microsoft software Windows 365 has been improved by adding a new, hybrid personal computing category called Cloud PC, which allows users to switch devices, with all records saved in the cloud. It uses both the power of the cloud and the capabilities of the device to provide a full, personalized Windows experience, according to the tech giant.
Updated : 2021-07-17 15:37 GMT+08:00

