16 earthquakes hit Taiwan's Hualien over course of 15 minutes

Map of magnitude 4.7 quake that struck on July 16. (CWB map) Map of magnitude 4.7 quake that struck on July 16. (CWB map)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.7 earthquake rocked eastern Taiwan at 7:05 a.m. on Friday morning (July 16), followed by 15 other temblors ranging from magnitude 3.1 to 4.7 over the next 15 minutes.

The epicenter of the first earthquake was 2.8 kilometers southwest of Hualien County Hall at a shallow focal depth of 6.8 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7 that gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 4 in Hualien County; a 2 in Nantou, Yilan, and Changhua counties; and a 1 in Taichung and Hsinchu , Miaoli, and Yunlin counties.

The subsequent earthquakes were all 1.6 to 5.8 km southwest of Hualien County Hall at depths ranging from 5 to 10.2 km.

No injuries or damage from the quakes had been reported at the time of publication.