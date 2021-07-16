Konyang University Hospital in South Korea relies on Molecular Health's MH Guide for personalized cancer medicine

HEIDELBERG, GERMANY / DAEJEONG, SOUTH KOREA - Media OutReach - 16 July 2021 - Konyang University Hospital in Daejeong, South Korea, will rely on MH Guide in the personalized treatment of its cancer patients. This is the result of an agreement between the hospital and Molecular Health. It makes Konyang University Hospital the first facility in South Korea to use MH Guide. "Precision medicine in cancer care enables personalized treatment through comprehensive analysis of genes, clinical information and drugs. With our NGS system and MH Guide, we have a complete precision medicine ecosystem that will enable us to provide world-class cancer care," said Yoon Dae-seong, Director of the Cancer Center at Konyang University Hospital.









MH Guide is an analysis software that helps molecular pathologists and oncologists interpret NGS data and make treatment decisions. The software automatically detects relevant gene variants from molecular information and identifies treatment options based on the molecular profile and ongoing trials that may be relevant to the patient. To do this, MH Guide matches molecular patient data with data derived from one of the largest growing and Molecular Health-owned knowledge platforms (Dataome). This makes MH Guide an evidence-based decision support tool that enables physicians and molecular pathologists to keep pace with the rapidly growing stock of medical knowledge and make it actionable in treating their patients.

"We are very pleased to collaborate with Konyang University Hospital. We are convinced that with MH Guide we can make an important contribution to the personalized care for Korean patients," said Stephan Hettich, SVP, Head of Sales & Business Development, APAC, at Molecular Health.





About Molecular Health:

Molecular Health (MH) is an internationally operating biotech IT company located in Heidelberg, Germany, which has been developing innovative software in the fields of in silico and precision medicine since 2004. The solutions by MH enable large quantities of data to be transformed into evidence-based, medically relevant decision-making tools. They are used where patient care with precision medicine or efficient drug development require increasingly complex interpretation of data. MH specialists from the fields of medicine, data science, biology and bioinformatics as well as software development are working on transforming big data into a useful tool for healthcare. The result is intuitive analysis applications which are individually tailored to various requirements in healthcare. MH is an investment management company of dievini Hopp Biotech holding GmbH & Co. KG.

Additional information can be found at www.molecularhealth.com





About Konyang University Hospital:

Established in February 2000, Konyang University Hospital (KYUH) is one of the leading hospitals in cancer care in Korea with an 813-bed-capacity. The hospital consists of 32 departments, 14 specialized medical centers and 16 clinics. The cancer center of the hospital is comprised of 12 specialized teams such as the gastric cancer, the lung cancer, or the liver cancer team. The hospital is equipped with the latest cancer treatment facilities such as RapidArc™, Cyclotron, Robotic CyberKnife and Da Vinci surgery robots. KYUH treats more than 500 cancer patients per year. It employs 120 medical doctors, and three of them specialize in oncology.

Website: www.kyuh.ac.kr





