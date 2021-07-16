Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Uruguayan forward Brian Rodríguez returns to LAFC after loan

By Associated Press
2021/07/16 08:36
Uruguayan forward Brian Rodríguez returns to LAFC after loan

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Uruguayan forward Brian Rodríguez has returned to Los Angeles FC after a brief loan spell with UD Almería in Spain's second division.

LAFC announced Rodríguez's official return Thursday. He had technically been back with LAFC for a month since the expiration of his loan, but his return to practice was delayed by his participation in the Copa America tournament while LAFC entertained offers from other clubs for his services.

Rodríguez left for Spain in February after two promising seasons with LAFC. Almería had an option to make the loan permanent, but Rodríguez managed no goals and one assist in 16 games with the club, which failed to gain promotion to La Liga.

Rodríguez is a promising playmaker and scorer who hasn't yet translated his talents into statistical success, but LAFC coach Bob Bradley remains optimistic about his potential. Rodríguez has played 26 MLS games for LAFC, scoring his first two goals last season after being acquired in August 2019 as a young designated player.

The return should provide another boost for LAFC, which has lost just once since May after a slow start to the season. The club is up to fifth place in the Western Conference at 5-4-3.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-16 20:23 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan grants 30-day extension to ARCs set to expire
Taiwan grants 30-day extension to ARCs set to expire
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
'High probability' 3.2 million adults 18 and over will get AZ jab within 3 weeks in Taiwan
'High probability' 3.2 million adults 18 and over will get AZ jab within 3 weeks in Taiwan