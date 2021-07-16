Alexa
A brief look at the British Open at Royal St. George's

By Associated Press
2021/07/16 06:14
SANDWICH, England (AP) — A brief look at the opening round Thursday of the British Open at Royal St. George's:

LEADING: Louis Oosthuizen at 6-under 64, his lowest score in a major.

CHASING: Jordan Spieth and Brian Harman at 65.

SINKING: Phil Mickelson had an 80, his worst start in 27 appearances at the British Open, leaving him tied for last place.

BAD OMEN: Oosthuizen is the 10th player to open the British Open at 64 or better. None of the previous nine went on to win.

SHOT(S) OF THE DAY: Brandt Snedeker nearly made a hole-in-one on the 16th hole, and on the 17th hole, he made eagle from the fairway.

KEY STATISTIC: There were 47 players who broke par, 33 from the early side of the draw.

NOTABLE: This is the fourth time in the last eight rounds of the majors that Oosthuizen has had at least a share of the lead.

QUOTABLE: “You get less swing-focused and more shot-focused over here because the second you take your brain off of what you’re hitting, you may not find your ball.” — Jordan Spieth.

TELEVISION: Friday, 4 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Updated : 2021-07-16 20:20 GMT+08:00

