Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

3 decapitated ducks found displayed in Honolulu neighborhood

By Associated Press
2021/07/16 05:18
3 decapitated ducks found displayed in Honolulu neighborhood

HONOLULU (AP) — Three decapitated ducks were found in the middle of a road in a Honolulu neighborhood and residents upset by the gruesome discovery have raised about $1,500 in reward money to find those responsible.

Beth-Ann Kozlovich told Hawaii News Now she came upon the duck carcasses on Monday while walking her dogs in Hawaii Kai.

“I went a little closer and saw that they were decapitated ducks, evenly spaced, and knew this was not a natural occurrence by any means,” she said.

Kozlovich said the ducks are koloa — ducks native to Hawaii that are on the federal endangered species list. The birds frequent Hahaione Valley, with many gathering along a drainage canal.

Kozlovich posted a photo of the dead ducks on the NextDoor app. In response, residents raised about $1,500 in reward money to find those responsible.

Sgt. Chris Kim of Honolulu CrimeStoppers said it's a case of second-degree animal cruelty.

“Definitely by seeing the pictures, it’s very disturbing, very graphic, and you know, it’s not something that someone wants the neighborhood kids to see,” Kim added.

Updated : 2021-07-16 20:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan grants 30-day extension to ARCs set to expire
Taiwan grants 30-day extension to ARCs set to expire
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
'High probability' 3.2 million adults 18 and over will get AZ jab within 3 weeks in Taiwan
'High probability' 3.2 million adults 18 and over will get AZ jab within 3 weeks in Taiwan