NortonLifeLock, Allstate fall; US Bancorp, Celanese rise

By Associated Press
2021/07/16 04:17
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

American International Group Inc., up $1.66 to $48.07.

The insurance company is selling a 9.9% stake in its Life & Retirement business to Blackstone for $2.2 Billion.

NortonLifeLock Inc., down $1.05 to $25.86.

The cybersecurity company is considering buying Avast.

United Community Banks Inc., up 9 cents to $30.79.

The bank is buying Reliant Bancorp for about $517 billion in an all-stock deal.

Progressive Corp., down $2.50 to $94.95.

The insurer reported disappointing second-quarter earnings.

Allstate Corp., down $1.20 to $130.49.

The insurer reported total catastrophe losses of $752 million during the second quarter.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc., down 29 cents to $17.97.

The bank is buying FVCBankcorp in an all-stock deal.

Celanese Corp., up $1.83 to $155.96

The chemical company announced a $1 billion stock buyback program.

U.S. Bancorp, up $1.83 to $58.82.

The bank beat Wall Street's second-quarter financial forecasts.

Updated : 2021-07-16 20:16 GMT+08:00

