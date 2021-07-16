Alexa
American midfielder Tessmann transfers to promoted Venezia

By Associated Press
2021/07/16 04:28
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — American midfielder Tanner Tessmann transferred to Italy's newly promoted Venezia from Dallas on Thursday.

A native of Birmingham, Alabama, Tessmann made his professional debut with North Texas on April 27, 2019, signed with Dallas as a homegrown player on Feb. 27, 2020, and played his first Major League Soccer match two days later. He made 28 appearances for Dallas.

The 19-year-old made his U.S. national team debut on Jan. 31 against Trinidad and Tobago.

Venezia is in Serie A for the first time since 2001-02.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

