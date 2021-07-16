Alexa
Man who used children in drug dealing operation sentenced

By Associated Press
2021/07/16 00:11
BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man who used two children in his fentanyl selling operation has been sentenced to two years in prison, federal prosecutors said.

Snolbert Ramirez-Sandoval, 24, a Dominican national living in Boston, was also sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court to three years of probation, according to a release from the U.S. attorney's office in Boston.

Ramirez-Sandoval told a drug buyer in July 2018 to go to an apartment in the city's Roslindale neighborhood, prosecutors said.

The buyer, who was working undercover for law enforcement, was greeted by a boy between 10 and 14 years of age. He and another boy between 2 and 6 years of age were the only occupants of the apartment at the time, authorities said.

The older boy led the buyer to a room where some fentanyl had been left, and took payment, prosecutors said.

The buyer arranged for another purchase a few days later and was met by the same two boys. This time, Ramirez-Sandoval showed up about 20 minutes later and made the sale, prosecutors said.

He pleaded guilty in March to distribution of fentanyl and employment or use of persons under 18 years of age in drug operations.

Updated : 2021-07-16 20:08 GMT+08:00

