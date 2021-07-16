Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Brazil's Bolsonaro recovers in hospital, no surgery planned

By Associated Press
2021/07/16 00:02
An ambulance takes Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro from the Armed Forces Hospital where he had been admitted, to an airbase to be airlifted to Sao P...
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro adjust his mask during a ceremony at the Planalto presidential palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. ...
Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro take part in vigil in front of the Armed Forces Hospital where he has been admitted, in Brasilia, Bra...

An ambulance takes Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro from the Armed Forces Hospital where he had been admitted, to an airbase to be airlifted to Sao P...

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro adjust his mask during a ceremony at the Planalto presidential palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. ...

Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro take part in vigil in front of the Armed Forces Hospital where he has been admitted, in Brasilia, Bra...

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was recovering in a Sao Paulo hospital Thursday after being rushed for treatment of intestinal obstruction, but is unlikely to need surgery, the president’s son Flavio said on his official Twitter account.

The president's office said in a statement that the president was doing better and that his clinical and laboratory results were “satisfactory,” but it gave no expected discharge date. The statement, signed by the president's doctors, did not mention surgery.

Bolsonaro, 66, was admitted to a hospital in Brasilia, the capital city, on Wednesday with abdominal pain, and following days marred with chronic hiccups.

He was transferred to a Sao Paulo hospital later in the day after consulting with the surgeon who operated him in 2018 after Bolsonaro was stabbed in the abdomen on the campaign trail. His doctors said they needed to do further exams to evaluate whether there was a need for an emergency surgery.

In recent weeks, Bolsonaro has appeared to struggle with speaking at times and said he suffered from hiccups that could go uninterrupted for days.

His hospitalization occurs at a moment that pressure has been mounting. A congressional committee is investigating his administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, with witnesses alleging corruption in the acquisition of COVID-19 vaccines, and recent polls have shown low approval ratings and indications that he risks losing next year’s election.

Updated : 2021-07-16 20:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan grants 30-day extension to ARCs set to expire
Taiwan grants 30-day extension to ARCs set to expire
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
'High probability' 3.2 million adults 18 and over will get AZ jab within 3 weeks in Taiwan
'High probability' 3.2 million adults 18 and over will get AZ jab within 3 weeks in Taiwan