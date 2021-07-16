Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Dark days: Mets to use black jerseys for 1st time since 2012

By Associated Press
2021/07/16 03:21
FILE - New York Mets manager Bobby Valentine (2) throws his arms up as his team celebrates on the field after Mets' Robin Ventura's grand slam-turned ...

FILE - New York Mets manager Bobby Valentine (2) throws his arms up as his team celebrates on the field after Mets' Robin Ventura's grand slam-turned ...

NEW YORK (AP) — For the Mets, July 30 will be a dark day — in a good way.

New York will use black jerseys for the first time since 2012 when the Mets play Cincinnati at Citi Field that night.

The Mets said Thursday that they will use black jerseys for all remaining Friday night home games this season.

The Mets last wore a home black jersey in July 2012, an 8-5 home defeat to the Los Angeles Dodgers that included R.A. Dickey's first relief appearance in 10 years. It was New York's eighth loss in nine games.

Memorable Mets games in black jerseys include: Bobby Valentine returning to the dugout with eyeglasses and a fake mustache of eye black following an ejection on June 9, 1999; Robin Ventura's game-ending grand slam single in Game 5 of the NL Championship Series against Atlanta that Oct. 17; and David Wright's first major league home run, against Montreal on July 26, 2004.

New York will wear black jerseys on Aug. 13 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Aug. 27 against Washington, Sept. 10 against the New York Yankees, and Sept. 17 against Philadelphia.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-16 20:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan grants 30-day extension to ARCs set to expire
Taiwan grants 30-day extension to ARCs set to expire
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
'High probability' 3.2 million adults 18 and over will get AZ jab within 3 weeks in Taiwan
'High probability' 3.2 million adults 18 and over will get AZ jab within 3 weeks in Taiwan