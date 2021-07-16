Oosthuizen, Spieth lead way as normalcy returns to Open

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy plays out of a bunker on the 6th green during the first round British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf... Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy plays out of a bunker on the 6th green during the first round British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course Sandwich, England, Thursday, July 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

United States' Jordan Spieth walks to the 11th tee during the first round British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course Sandwich, En... United States' Jordan Spieth walks to the 11th tee during the first round British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course Sandwich, England, Thursday, July 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

United States' Bryson DeChambeau reacts after missing a putt on the 128th green during the first round British Open Golf Championship at Royal St Geor... United States' Bryson DeChambeau reacts after missing a putt on the 128th green during the first round British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course Sandwich, England, Thursday, July 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy plays his tee shot off the 3rd during the first round British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course ... Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy plays his tee shot off the 3rd during the first round British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course Sandwich, England, Thursday, July 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

England's Justin Rose, left reacts to his drive off the 4th tee watched by United States' Dustin Johnson during the first round British Open Golf Cham... England's Justin Rose, left reacts to his drive off the 4th tee watched by United States' Dustin Johnson during the first round British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course Sandwich, England, Thursday, July 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

United States' Brian Harman lines up his putt on the 10th green during the first round British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course... United States' Brian Harman lines up his putt on the 10th green during the first round British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course Sandwich, England, Thursday, July 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

England's Justin Rose plays his shot to the 18th green from the 1st hole during the first round British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's go... England's Justin Rose plays his shot to the 18th green from the 1st hole during the first round British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course Sandwich, England, Thursday, July 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

United States' Bryson DeChambeau plays a shot on the 2nd fairway during the first round British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf cours... United States' Bryson DeChambeau plays a shot on the 2nd fairway during the first round British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course Sandwich, England, Thursday, July 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

United States' Will Zalatoris reacts after playing his tee shot on the 4th during the first round British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's ... United States' Will Zalatoris reacts after playing his tee shot on the 4th during the first round British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course Sandwich, England, Thursday, July 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

Spain's Jon Rahm reacts after missing a putt on the 17th green during the first round British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course ... Spain's Jon Rahm reacts after missing a putt on the 17th green during the first round British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course Sandwich, England, Thursday, July 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen plays his shot from the 17th during the first round British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course Sa... South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen plays his shot from the 17th during the first round British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course Sandwich, England, Thursday, July 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

United States' Jordan Spieth playa a shot on the 1st fairway during the first round British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course Sa... United States' Jordan Spieth playa a shot on the 1st fairway during the first round British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course Sandwich, England, Thursday, July 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen acknowledges the crowd as he walks onto the 18th green during the first round British Open Golf Championship at Royal ... South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen acknowledges the crowd as he walks onto the 18th green during the first round British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course Sandwich, England, Thursday, July 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

United States' Jordan Spieth, left and United States' Bryson DeChambeau right repair pitch marks on the 18th green during the first round British Open... United States' Jordan Spieth, left and United States' Bryson DeChambeau right repair pitch marks on the 18th green during the first round British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course Sandwich, England, Thursday, July 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

United States' Jordan Spieth putts on the 12th green during a practice round for the British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course S... United States' Jordan Spieth putts on the 12th green during a practice round for the British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course Sandwich, England, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. The Open starts Thursday, July 15. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

SANDWICH, England (AP) — Jordan Spieth rolled in putts like it was 2017. Louis Oosthuizen put those runner-up finishes in the last two majors out of mind and soared to the top of the leaderboard. They gave the British Open a familiar feel on Thursday.

Normalcy returned to the wind-swept links at Royal St. George’s in other ways, too.

The roars and cheers of the biggest golf crowd since the pandemic rumbled around this quirky course off Sandwich Bay, just like pre-COVID times.

For Spieth, that was as welcome as being an Open contender once again.

“It feels inside the ropes, from the first tee forward, the most normal of any tournament we have played thus far relative to that same tournament in previous years," Spieth said.

His 5-under 65 certainly turned back time to four years ago when he lifted the claret jug at Royal Birkdale — the last English venue to host the British Open — when he was hitting the ball better than he ever has.

Spieth was a shot off the lead held by Oosthuizen, who saved par from a fairway bunker on No. 18 for a 6-under 64. That tied the lowest opening round at Royal St. George’s, previously set by Christy O’Connor Jr. in 1981.

That didn’t look as though it would be the case after the South African opened with seven straight pars. He followed with six birdies in his next nine holes.

“I’ve learnt over the years playing major championships that patience is the key thing,” said Oosthuizen, who hasn’t won one of them since the British Open at St. Andrews in 2010. There have been six runner-up finishes in the majors since then, including in the last two.

Oosthuizen and Spieth were among the morning starters who enjoyed the best of the conditions, notably soft bounces on the most undulating fairways and greens on the Open rotation.

Yet many of the world’s best couldn’t take advantage.

Patience already might be wearing thin for U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm, who slapped his thigh in frustration after making a double-bogey at No. 9, where he took two shots to get out of a pot bunker in the fairway. He shot 71, like Bryson DeChambeau, who spent much of his first round up to his knees in deep grass — and cursing his driver, saying it “sucks” — after being unable to use his power to overwhelm Royal St. George’s.

Shane Lowry, the Open winner in 2019, also shot 71 in front of a crowd that has a daily capacity of 32,000 this week. Not since Royal Portrush, where Lowry won, has any golf tournament seen so many spectators through the gates.

With last year’s event canceled because of the pandemic, Lowry could finally be announced at an Open as the reigning champion golfer.

“It was a very special day for me,” he said.

Not so for the majority of the afternoon starters, who encountered more prolonged gusts off the English Channel and slightly drier conditions.

Rory McIlroy birdied the last to salvage a 70 in his bid for his first major title in seven years. Justin Thomas shot 72. Phil Mickelson shot 80, his highest start ever in the British Open, that left him tied for last place.

Benjamin Hebert and Webb Simpson, with rounds of 66 that tied them for fourth place with three others, had the best scores from the afternoon. Former PGA champion Collin Morikawa, in his first links test, and English favorite Tommy Fleetwood were at 67.

Fleetwood would like nothing more than to become the first Englishman with his name on that silver jug since Nick Faldo in 1992.

“It’s been a long time since an Englishman has won the Open, and I would love to be the next one. So we’ll see,” Fleetwood said.

Brian Harman was tied for second with Spieth after making five birdies in his first eight holes and finishing with a 65. Top-ranked Dustin Johnson hit 14 greens in regulation and said he was pleased with his round of 68 that had him in a tie for 19th.

Spieth had not won since Birkdale until he ended his slump at the Texas Open in April. He looked the happiest of anyone Thursday, saying he liked where his game was at after matching his lowest score at an Open. He also had a 65 on the first day at Birkdale.

And he made reference to that victory while running off four straight birdies starting at No. 5, telling former caddie John Wood — part of the U.S. broadcast team — that it was just like 2017 the way he was making putts and Wood was watching him. Wood was caddying in the final round at Birkdale for Matt Kuchar, who was second.

“Here I feel for the first time since then I’m at least coming in with a bit of form, a bit of confidence, and really my start lines off the tee,” Spieth said.

It was only Oosthuizen ahead of him. And that was no real shock, considering the South African was tied for the lead in the first and third rounds at last month’s U.S. Open and in the second round at the PGA Championship in May.

The return of the spectators made it feel like a proper Open, especially on the hill overlooking the par-3 6th hole that attracted some of the biggest galleries of a day that started with a blue, cloudless sky.

Just before midday, the group containing Stewart Cink, Lee Westwood and Martin Kaymer all hit tee shots inside 6 feet of the pin. As they walked onto the green, one spectator shouted: “You three should be professionals.”

To which Kaymer’s caddie, Craig Connolly, replied back across the green: “You should be a comedian.”

“I feel like the fans here are very knowledgeable about the sport,” Spieth said, “and they’re also having a great time.”

