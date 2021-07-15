American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|55
|36
|.604
|_
|Tampa Bay
|53
|37
|.589
|1½
|New York
|46
|43
|.517
|8
|Toronto
|45
|42
|.517
|8
|Baltimore
|28
|61
|.315
|26
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|54
|35
|.607
|_
|Cleveland
|45
|42
|.517
|8
|Detroit
|40
|51
|.440
|15
|Minnesota
|39
|50
|.438
|15
|Kansas City
|36
|53
|.404
|18
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|55
|36
|.604
|_
|Oakland
|52
|40
|.565
|3½
|Seattle
|48
|43
|.527
|7
|Los Angeles
|45
|44
|.506
|9
|Texas
|35
|55
|.389
|19½
___
No games scheduled
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (Ureña 2-8), 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Boston (Pérez 7-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-4), 7:05 p.m.
Texas (Lyles 5-5) at Toronto (Ray 7-4), 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Tampa Bay (Wacha 2-2) at Atlanta (Morton 8-3), 7:20 p.m.
Baltimore (Akin 0-4) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Houston (McCullers Jr. 6-2) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-4), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 8-3) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 5-6), 9:38 p.m.
Cleveland (Morgan 1-3) at Oakland (Bassitt 10-2), 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.
Houston at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.