Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

English Standings

By Associated Press
2021/07/15 22:02
English Standings

English Premier League

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Arsenal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Aston Villa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Brentford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Brighton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Burnley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chelsea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Crystal Palace 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Everton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Leeds 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Leicester 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Liverpool 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
ch-Man City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Man United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Newcastle 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Norwich 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Southampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tottenham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Watford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
West Ham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wolverhampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

ch - clinched championship

___

Friday, Aug. 13

Brentford vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Bournemouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Barnsley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Birmingham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Blackburn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Blackpool 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bristol City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cardiff 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Coventry 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Derby 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
r-Fulham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Huddersfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hull 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Luton Town 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Middlesbrough 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Millwall 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nottingham Forest 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Peterborough 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Preston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
QPR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Reading 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
r-Sheffield United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stoke 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Swansea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
r-West Brom 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

r - relegated

___

Friday, Aug. 6

Bournemouth vs. West Brom, 2:45 p.m.

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Wycombe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rotherham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Oxford United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cambridge United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Plymouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Shrewsbury 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lincoln 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cheltenham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Crewe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sheffield Wednesday 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Milton Keynes Dons 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Doncaster 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gillingham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Accrington Stanley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Charlton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Portsmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fleetwood Town 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
AFC Wimbledon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Burton Albion 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bolton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sunderland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ipswich 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morecambe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday, Aug. 7

Bolton vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

Cambridge United vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Crewe vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

Doncaster vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Ipswich vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.

Rotherham vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.

Wycombe vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 12:30 p.m.

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Rochdale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Leyton Orient 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Scunthorpe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mansfield Town 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Exeter 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Carlisle 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hartlepool 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Swindon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bristol Rovers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Northampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Walsall 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bradford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Port Vale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stevenage 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Crawley Town 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Newport County 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tranmere 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colchester 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Forest Green 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Oldham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Salford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Harrogate Town 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Barrow 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sutton United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday, Aug. 7

Carlisle vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.

Exeter vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

Forest Green vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.

Northampton vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Oldham vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.

Salford vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Scunthorpe vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.

Hartlepool vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Updated : 2021-07-16 20:02 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
English guide shows steps for Taiwan's vaccine registration platform
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan grants 30-day extension to ARCs set to expire
Taiwan grants 30-day extension to ARCs set to expire
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
'High probability' 3.2 million adults 18 and over will get AZ jab within 3 weeks in Taiwan
'High probability' 3.2 million adults 18 and over will get AZ jab within 3 weeks in Taiwan