All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA New England 7 3 3 24 22 18 Orlando City 6 3 3 21 20 12 Philadelphia 5 3 5 20 16 12 CF Montréal 5 3 4 19 14 11 Nashville 4 1 7 19 16 13 New York City FC 5 4 2 17 19 13 New York 5 5 2 17 17 15 Columbus 4 3 5 17 13 11 D.C. United 5 6 1 16 17 14 Atlanta 2 3 7 13 13 15 Cincinnati 3 5 3 12 12 20 Chicago 3 7 2 11 13 18 Inter Miami CF 2 7 2 8 9 17 Toronto FC 2 8 2 8 16 29

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 8 0 5 29 23 8 Sporting Kansas City 8 3 2 26 24 15 LA Galaxy 8 4 0 24 20 18 Colorado 6 3 2 20 18 12 Los Angeles FC 5 4 3 18 15 12 Real Salt Lake 4 3 4 16 18 12 Minnesota United 4 5 3 15 12 16 Houston 3 4 6 15 16 19 Portland 4 6 1 13 14 19 Austin FC 3 6 4 13 10 14 San Jose 3 7 2 11 14 22 FC Dallas 2 5 5 11 14 20 Vancouver 2 7 3 9 12 22

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Thursday, July 8

Philadelphia 1, New York 1, tie

Atlanta 2, Nashville 2, tie

Friday, July 9

Columbus 2, Cincinnati 2, tie

Saturday, July 17

New England at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

Miami at New York, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

FC Dallas at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 18

Seattle at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, July 20

Houston at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, July 21

Nashville at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.

D.C. United at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 22

Philadelphia at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Austin FC, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 24

Columbus at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

Portland at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Toronto FC at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Houston at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 25

CF Montréal at New England, 6 p.m.

Orlando City at New York City FC, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

New York at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 9 p.m.