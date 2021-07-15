All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New England
|7
|3
|3
|24
|22
|18
|Orlando City
|6
|3
|3
|21
|20
|12
|Philadelphia
|5
|3
|5
|20
|16
|12
|CF Montréal
|5
|3
|4
|19
|14
|11
|Nashville
|4
|1
|7
|19
|16
|13
|New York City FC
|5
|4
|2
|17
|19
|13
|New York
|5
|5
|2
|17
|17
|15
|Columbus
|4
|3
|5
|17
|13
|11
|D.C. United
|5
|6
|1
|16
|17
|14
|Atlanta
|2
|3
|7
|13
|13
|15
|Cincinnati
|3
|5
|3
|12
|12
|20
|Chicago
|3
|7
|2
|11
|13
|18
|Inter Miami CF
|2
|7
|2
|8
|9
|17
|Toronto FC
|2
|8
|2
|8
|16
|29
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Seattle
|8
|0
|5
|29
|23
|8
|Sporting Kansas City
|8
|3
|2
|26
|24
|15
|LA Galaxy
|8
|4
|0
|24
|20
|18
|Colorado
|6
|3
|2
|20
|18
|12
|Los Angeles FC
|5
|4
|3
|18
|15
|12
|Real Salt Lake
|4
|3
|4
|16
|18
|12
|Minnesota United
|4
|5
|3
|15
|12
|16
|Houston
|3
|4
|6
|15
|16
|19
|Portland
|4
|6
|1
|13
|14
|19
|Austin FC
|3
|6
|4
|13
|10
|14
|San Jose
|3
|7
|2
|11
|14
|22
|FC Dallas
|2
|5
|5
|11
|14
|20
|Vancouver
|2
|7
|3
|9
|12
|22
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Philadelphia 1, New York 1, tie
Atlanta 2, Nashville 2, tie
Columbus 2, Cincinnati 2, tie
New England at Atlanta, 5 p.m.
Miami at New York, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
FC Dallas at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
Houston at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Nashville at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
CF Montréal at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
New England at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.
D.C. United at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Austin FC, 9:30 p.m.
Columbus at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.
Portland at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Toronto FC at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Cincinnati at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
Houston at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
CF Montréal at New England, 6 p.m.
Orlando City at New York City FC, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
New York at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 9 p.m.