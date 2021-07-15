Alexa
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2021/07/15 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, July 15, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;83;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;82;76;SW;10;87%;86%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy sun and warm;110;96;Clouds and sun, hot;111;94;E;13;33%;30%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;100;78;Sunny and hot;102;78;W;7;26%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;78;73;Sunny and breezy;78;70;E;14;53%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower in the p.m.;70;59;Breezy in the p.m.;71;59;N;14;67%;0%;7

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun, nice;69;56;Mostly sunny, nice;73;59;S;4;65%;13%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Turning cloudy;91;74;Abundant sunshine;94;76;SE;7;20%;4%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and cool;63;50;Showers around;69;50;S;12;48%;72%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Rain and a t-storm;66;53;Partly sunny;70;53;SSE;3;67%;1%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunny and hot;97;77;Sunny and hot;98;77;WSW;7;28%;0%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;56;47;Partly sunny;61;57;N;12;73%;44%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;112;81;Hazy and seasonable;113;83;NE;6;14%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower and t-storm;89;72;A thunderstorm;90;72;SSE;5;74%;56%;11

Bangalore, India;A thunderstorm;73;68;A stray p.m. t-storm;73;68;WSW;8;89%;66%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;79;A shower in places;89;80;SSW;6;73%;66%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, nice;78;69;Mostly sunny, nice;79;69;WSW;10;64%;4%;10

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy, humid;88;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;75;E;9;81%;83%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;A t-storm around;92;71;Thunderstorms;88;67;NE;6;69%;79%;8

Berlin, Germany;Humid with showers;76;67;A stray shower;79;67;NNW;5;68%;57%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun, nice;69;50;Clouds and sun;68;51;SE;5;64%;63%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and beautiful;80;54;Sunny and pleasant;83;55;NNW;4;43%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers around;82;63;A couple of showers;86;67;NNW;11;49%;70%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Periods of rain;63;57;Clouds and sun;68;57;NNW;7;68%;4%;8

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and very warm;90;65;Sunshine and warm;92;66;ESE;6;48%;1%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Periods of sun;86;62;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;65;ENE;6;48%;84%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;57;37;Partly sunny;59;45;NNW;6;80%;7%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;81;66;A shower in the a.m.;85;64;ENE;6;37%;61%;3

Busan, South Korea;A t-storm around;88;77;Partly sunny;88;78;NE;7;68%;65%;10

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine and warm;99;78;Hot with sunshine;102;79;NNE;6;33%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny;62;41;Brilliant sunshine;64;45;SSE;4;55%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Clouds and sun;80;67;A t-storm in spots;78;66;SSE;4;72%;55%;12

Chennai, India;A shower;90;80;A t-storm around;92;80;SW;8;68%;74%;12

Chicago, United States;Heavy thunderstorms;77;69;Rain and a t-storm;72;68;NNE;8;86%;88%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower;87;82;An afternoon shower;88;82;SW;7;72%;72%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Humid with some sun;78;65;Humid with some sun;78;65;NNW;5;81%;44%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Some sun, pleasant;86;78;Partly sunny, nice;86;79;WSW;9;69%;14%;11

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;92;77;Partly sunny;92;78;S;9;61%;36%;8

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Windy this afternoon;86;70;A shower in the a.m.;86;70;SSE;16;64%;57%;7

Delhi, India;A couple of t-storms;95;83;A t-storm around;96;83;E;6;75%;64%;12

Denver, United States;A t-storm around;87;64;A t-storm around;91;65;S;6;32%;45%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray a.m. t-storm;94;82;A t-storm in spots;93;82;S;6;68%;55%;7

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sun;95;72;Partly sunny, nice;90;72;SSE;5;62%;30%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Clearing;72;59;Partly sunny, nice;72;57;ESE;5;70%;11%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;96;77;Sunny intervals;95;75;ENE;8;19%;9%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy in the p.m.;76;70;Sunny and nice;77;70;ENE;15;73%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;94;81;Partly sunny;94;81;SSE;6;58%;33%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;65;48;Becoming cloudy;65;45;E;7;60%;66%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm around;86;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;75;ESE;9;70%;74%;13

Helsinki, Finland;A couple of showers;85;68;A thunderstorm;84;60;NW;9;53%;51%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;90;77;A t-storm around;90;78;SSW;7;76%;64%;6

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;92;81;A p.m. t-storm;89;80;ESE;6;75%;76%;13

Honolulu, United States;A passing shower;88;77;A passing shower;88;76;ENE;17;54%;66%;13

Hyderabad, India;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;70;A t-storm in spots;79;70;WSW;6;86%;77%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;94;77;Mostly sunny, humid;94;80;ENE;9;68%;18%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and humid;87;72;Breezy in the p.m.;88;72;NE;12;63%;0%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;88;75;Clouds and sun;91;74;ESE;8;62%;19%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Increasing clouds;99;86;Sunny and less humid;97;87;NW;7;36%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clouds and sunshine;56;42;Partly sunny;57;40;S;4;45%;2%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Hazy sunshine;94;72;Partly sunny;92;71;S;7;36%;27%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;A t-storm or two;103;84;A stray a.m. t-storm;95;84;SE;13;67%;68%;3

Kathmandu, Nepal;A couple of t-storms;81;70;Humid with a t-storm;80;69;S;4;83%;76%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sun;98;81;Mostly sunny;96;76;S;14;37%;76%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny and hot;95;70;Mostly sunny and hot;93;69;WSW;7;48%;31%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;87;79;A t-storm around;89;79;NE;16;64%;74%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;High clouds;90;69;Partly sunny;90;68;WSW;6;54%;9%;9

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;94;83;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;83;S;7;75%;68%;13

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Mostly cloudy;92;76;Mostly cloudy;92;78;ESE;5;65%;31%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny;62;29;Sunny, nice and warm;62;28;WNW;10;35%;3%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;86;76;Cloudy, a downpour;84;75;SW;6;79%;91%;3

Lima, Peru;Sun and some clouds;65;62;Partly sunny;65;62;SSE;8;75%;7%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;87;67;Plenty of sunshine;90;68;NW;7;44%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;Nice with some sun;72;54;Mostly sunny, nice;77;59;NE;9;58%;3%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds, then sun;80;66;Turning sunny;80;66;SSW;6;60%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, nice;79;68;Nice with sunshine;80;69;S;7;74%;0%;7

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;90;66;Sunny and very warm;95;70;ENE;4;32%;0%;11

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun;87;84;A morning shower;89;84;NNW;8;68%;66%;11

Manaus, Brazil;Some sun, a shower;85;76;Showers around;86;76;NNE;4;79%;80%;4

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;86;79;A t-storm in spots;89;80;WNW;7;71%;68%;9

Melbourne, Australia;An afternoon shower;65;51;A bit of rain;54;46;NW;11;73%;81%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;68;56;A p.m. t-storm;70;56;WSW;5;52%;80%;14

Miami, United States;A morning shower;85;79;A shower or two;85;78;E;9;70%;81%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Sunny and very warm;91;66;Partly sunny and hot;91;68;NE;4;60%;26%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cloudy;85;75;Cloudy with a shower;85;75;SSW;16;64%;66%;5

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;55;39;Mostly sunny;57;48;N;6;81%;25%;3

Montreal, Canada;A p.m. t-storm;86;68;An afternoon shower;79;65;WSW;5;59%;41%;8

Moscow, Russia;Mostly sunny, warm;89;70;Sunshine and warm;88;73;NNW;6;54%;15%;6

Mumbai, India;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;80;Periods of rain;85;80;SW;11;89%;89%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;A couple of showers;66;56;Mostly cloudy;71;54;S;7;64%;44%;6

New York, United States;Sunshine and humid;89;75;A t-storm around;90;76;SE;7;60%;55%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine, very hot;103;79;Sunny and hot;101;75;WNW;8;31%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Couple of t-storms;64;53;Mostly cloudy;67;53;SSE;11;62%;57%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;A couple of t-storms;87;74;Cloudy;84;74;ENE;5;70%;31%;5

Oslo, Norway;Warmer;86;61;Mostly sunny;82;60;S;5;50%;4%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;64;A shower and t-storm;79;61;SW;9;63%;61%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny, nice;83;79;A passing shower;82;77;ESE;15;80%;82%;6

Panama City, Panama;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;75;A thunderstorm;87;76;NW;7;79%;76%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;87;72;A morning shower;87;72;E;4;80%;91%;11

Paris, France;A passing shower;75;61;Sunny intervals;73;58;N;8;61%;3%;8

Perth, Australia;Brief showers, windy;64;54;A morning shower;65;52;SSE;8;71%;60%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;90;79;Downpours;90;78;SSW;5;75%;80%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;High clouds, humid;88;75;Humid;89;76;ENE;9;73%;22%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;90;72;A t-storm around;92;73;ESE;6;53%;73%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;A couple of showers;72;57;A couple of showers;78;63;WNW;4;64%;84%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny, warm;91;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;73;NW;5;70%;68%;11

Quito, Ecuador;A shower or two;70;48;A shower or two;69;51;SSW;8;54%;67%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;82;66;Sunny and nice;83;68;SW;6;70%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;79;68;A little a.m. rain;77;68;SSW;7;90%;76%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower or two;55;52;Rain and drizzle;54;49;WSW;10;74%;65%;1

Riga, Latvia;Showers around, warm;90;71;A t-storm or two;84;70;N;7;65%;68%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;83;67;Partly sunny;77;67;SE;8;71%;6%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Very warm;111;87;Sunny and hot;113;86;ENE;8;8%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;81;69;Showers around;77;65;SE;7;65%;81%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy, warm;91;71;Warm with sunshine;86;62;WNW;7;61%;12%;5

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds breaking;64;57;Low clouds breaking;65;58;SW;12;62%;1%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm around;82;64;A t-storm around;85;65;ENE;9;56%;71%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy with a shower;86;77;Breezy with a shower;86;77;E;14;73%;80%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;79;63;A stray p.m. t-storm;77;62;NE;4;89%;60%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Inc. clouds;77;62;Mostly cloudy;75;62;NNW;9;40%;15%;9

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;59;32;Sunny;56;26;SSW;3;54%;2%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm or two;85;74;A shower;87;75;N;8;74%;82%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Very hot;96;62;Sunshine, very hot;99;62;NNW;5;31%;0%;10

Seattle, United States;Low clouds breaking;69;55;Low clouds may break;67;54;SW;7;73%;7%;2

Seoul, South Korea;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;75;A couple of t-storms;89;75;SSW;4;77%;80%;11

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;95;82;Cloudy and hot;91;81;SE;13;63%;22%;5

Singapore, Singapore;More clouds than sun;90;79;A t-storm around;89;79;SE;8;71%;55%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny and hot;94;64;A shower and t-storm;91;61;SW;10;47%;68%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A stray shower;86;79;Partly sunny;86;80;E;13;68%;55%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun, warm;91;66;Cooler but pleasant;75;58;E;8;53%;25%;4

Sydney, Australia;Lots of sun, warmer;72;54;Partly sunny, windy;65;53;WNW;18;57%;42%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Hot, becoming breezy;99;82;Very hot;104;81;ESE;7;41%;28%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Showers around;86;68;A couple of t-storms;78;68;WNW;6;76%;61%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hazy sun;91;71;Partly sunny, nice;90;71;N;6;32%;3%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clearing;80;62;Sunny;90;64;ENE;8;39%;11%;10

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;95;72;Mostly sunny;92;74;WSW;7;27%;14%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;89;77;Sunny and pleasant;90;78;WSW;8;57%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Not as hot;94;68;Mostly sunny;91;67;NE;6;47%;6%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Humid;83;74;Humid with clearing;87;74;S;6;72%;27%;8

Toronto, Canada;A shower and t-storm;80;66;A shower and t-storm;74;65;ENE;5;76%;92%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and delightful;85;75;Sunny and pleasant;86;75;NE;7;62%;1%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and pleasant;86;72;Breezy in the p.m.;89;73;WNW;15;34%;2%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Warmer;82;58;Cloudy, not as warm;73;57;NW;7;59%;42%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny, nice;72;57;Mostly cloudy;70;61;ESE;5;60%;55%;3

Vienna, Austria;A couple of showers;79;63;A couple of showers;84;66;NW;8;49%;70%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A stray thunderstorm;91;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;76;WSW;4;62%;72%;13

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny and hot;90;70;A strong t-storm;87;71;E;4;66%;50%;7

Warsaw, Poland;A shower and t-storm;82;68;A shower and t-storm;80;67;NNE;5;82%;72%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;58;54;Very windy;60;56;NNW;34;81%;93%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;90;77;Rainy times;84;77;SW;5;87%;88%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;61;Partly sunny, nice;82;61;NE;4;43%;22%;11

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-07-15 22:05 GMT+08:00

