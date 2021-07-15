Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan's Taichung to set up rapid vaccination stations

Central Taiwan city will have 51 stations to help with inoculations

  367
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/15 20:28
Taichung Mayor Lu Hsiu-yen

Taichung Mayor Lu Hsiu-yen (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taichung Mayor Lu Hsiu-yen (盧秀燕) announced on Thursday (July 15) that the city will set up rapid vaccination stations around town to assist the central government with its COVID immunization efforts.

Lu said at a press conference that the central Taiwanese city plans to dole out vaccinations from July 16-22, CNA reported. She added that medical facilities in Taichung can provide inoculations for 80,53 people. As of 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, 69,244 residents had already booked an appointment.

In order to encourage residents to get vaccinated, the mayor said that the city government will set up 51 vaccination stations between July 20 and 21, which can handle 55,800 people in total, per CNA. So far, 40,391 residents have made a reservation.

Taichung received 12,100 doses of Modena from the central government on July 14, Lu said. She added that due to the limited number of jabs, the city has decided to limit vaccinations to those with household registration in Taichung.
Taiwan
Taichung
vaccination
rapid vaccination station
Lu Hsiu-yen
Taichung mayor

RELATED ARTICLES

US congressmen warn of potential for 'Chinese mischief' amid unrest in Haiti
US congressmen warn of potential for 'Chinese mischief' amid unrest in Haiti
2021/07/15 11:35
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/07/15 10:47
Taiwan lags behind for vaccinations in East Asia, says ex-VP
Taiwan lags behind for vaccinations in East Asia, says ex-VP
2021/07/14 20:54
Taiwan releases 620,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine made in Thailand for distribution
Taiwan releases 620,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine made in Thailand for distribution
2021/07/14 19:58
France envoy says Taiwan's visibility in Europe has improved
France envoy says Taiwan's visibility in Europe has improved
2021/07/14 17:20

Updated : 2021-07-15 22:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Video shows Vietnamese workers escape Taiwanese-owned factory amid COVID fears
Video shows Vietnamese workers escape Taiwanese-owned factory amid COVID fears
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Analyst says China could attack Taiwan from all directions
Analyst says China could attack Taiwan from all directions
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Milk Tea Alliance brews trouble for China
Milk Tea Alliance brews trouble for China
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 6 deaths