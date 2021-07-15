Taiwan's Taichung to set up rapid vaccination stations

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taichung Mayor Lu Hsiu-yen (盧秀燕) announced on Thursday (July 15) that the city will set up rapid vaccination stations around town to assist the central government with its COVID immunization efforts.

Lu said at a press conference that the central Taiwanese city plans to dole out vaccinations from July 16-22, CNA reported. She added that medical facilities in Taichung can provide inoculations for 80,53 people. As of 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, 69,244 residents had already booked an appointment.

In order to encourage residents to get vaccinated, the mayor said that the city government will set up 51 vaccination stations between July 20 and 21, which can handle 55,800 people in total, per CNA. So far, 40,391 residents have made a reservation.

Taichung received 12,100 doses of Modena from the central government on July 14, Lu said. She added that due to the limited number of jabs, the city has decided to limit vaccinations to those with household registration in Taichung.