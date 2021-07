Thursday At Bastad Tennis Stadium Bastad, Sweden Purse: €419,470 Surface: Red clay BASTAD, SWEDEN (AP) _ Results Thursday from Swedish Open at Bastad Tennis Stadium (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 16

Norbert Gombos, Slovakia, def. Emil Ruusuvuori (8), Finland, 6-2, 6-4.

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Andre Begemann, Germany, and Albano Olivetti, France, def. Andres Molteni, Argentina, and Andrea Vavassori (1), Italy, 3-6, 6-4, 10-3.

Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, and Fabrice Martin (3), France, def. Markus Eriksson and Filip Bergevi, Sweden, 6-3, 3-6, 10-6.