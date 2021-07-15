Alexa
Former AIT head leaves Taiwan after 3-year term

AIT director 'proud' to have helped advance U.S.-Taiwan relations

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/15 18:21
Former AIT Director Brent Christensen

Former AIT Director Brent Christensen (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Brent Christensen left Taiwan on Thursday (July 15) after a three-year term.

Christensen arrived at Taoyuan International Airport at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Thursday and left on a United Airlines flight to San Francisco at 9:50 a.m., CNA reported. The former director left a message on AIT’s Facebook page saying that he is proud to have helped make U.S.-Taiwan relations “stronger and deeper than ever.” He added that he will always remember all the ways that Taiwan has touched the lives of him and his family. “I may be leaving Taiwan, but Taiwan will never leave me.”

Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) thanked Christensen for all he has done to improve Taiwan-US relations and welcomed him back to Taiwan in the future.

The new AIT director, Sandra Oudkirk, will begin her new role after undergoing a two-week quarantine and seven days of self-health management. She said that she “looks forward to building on the successes of her predecessors and to further advancing the U.S.-Taiwan relationship,” according to an AIT press release.
Updated : 2021-07-15 21:19 GMT+08:00

