'High probability' 3.2 million adults over 18 in Taiwan will get AZ jab within 3 weeks

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (July 15) said that there is a strong possibility that nearly 3.2 million adults 18 and over who have opted for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine could receive the jab within the next three weeks.

During a press conference that afternoon, Deputy CECC chief Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥) announced that as of 1 p.m. that day, approximately 3.2 million adults aged 18 and over had expressed their willingness to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine. He estimated that within the next three weeks, there is a "high probability" that all of these people will be vaccinated with the AstraZeneca jab.

Starting Tuesday (July 13), the third round of registrations on Taiwan's vaccine reservation platform was opened to all adults aged 18 and up. By 1 p.m. on Thursday, over 7.32 million people had registered for vaccines on the website.

At that time, 169,585 people only selected AstraZeneca as their preferred vaccine brand, or about 2.31% of the total number of adults who registered. However, 3.02 million people selected both AstraZeneca and Moderna, accounting for 41.35% of registered adults.

Combining the two groups means that nearly 3.2 million people have listed AstraZeneca as at least one of the brands they are willing to be inoculated with. Given that Taiwan now plans to vaccinate 1.1 million people per week, Chen said it is highly likely that the entire group of over 3 million between the ages of 18 and 49 can receive a first dose of the vaccine over the coming three weeks.

However, of the 4.12 million who only selected Moderna as their jab of choice, Chen said they will have to wait for five weeks. He predicted that many adults aged 18 to 49 will not be willing to wait that long and that the numbers of people oping for both vaccines or solely AstraZeneca will rise in the coming weeks.

Vaccines continue to stream in, with 1.52 million doses of AstraZeneca and 350,000 doses of Moderna arriving on Thursday alone. The total number of COVID vaccines Taiwan has accumulated thus far is 8.92 million doses, including 5.27 million doses of AstraZeneca and 3.65 million doses of Moderna.