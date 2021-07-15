Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

'High probability' 3.2 million adults over 18 in Taiwan will get AZ jab within 3 weeks

Adults over 18 who opted only for Moderna will have to wait 5 weeks to get shots

  2095
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/15 17:52
People in Kaohsiung await vaccination on July 15. 

People in Kaohsiung await vaccination on July 15.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (July 15) said that there is a strong possibility that nearly 3.2 million adults 18 and over who have opted for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine could receive the jab within the next three weeks.

During a press conference that afternoon, Deputy CECC chief Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥) announced that as of 1 p.m. that day, approximately 3.2 million adults aged 18 and over had expressed their willingness to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine. He estimated that within the next three weeks, there is a "high probability" that all of these people will be vaccinated with the AstraZeneca jab.

Starting Tuesday (July 13), the third round of registrations on Taiwan's vaccine reservation platform was opened to all adults aged 18 and up. By 1 p.m. on Thursday, over 7.32 million people had registered for vaccines on the website.

At that time, 169,585 people only selected AstraZeneca as their preferred vaccine brand, or about 2.31% of the total number of adults who registered. However, 3.02 million people selected both AstraZeneca and Moderna, accounting for 41.35% of registered adults.

Combining the two groups means that nearly 3.2 million people have listed AstraZeneca as at least one of the brands they are willing to be inoculated with. Given that Taiwan now plans to vaccinate 1.1 million people per week, Chen said it is highly likely that the entire group of over 3 million between the ages of 18 and 49 can receive a first dose of the vaccine over the coming three weeks.

However, of the 4.12 million who only selected Moderna as their jab of choice, Chen said they will have to wait for five weeks. He predicted that many adults aged 18 to 49 will not be willing to wait that long and that the numbers of people oping for both vaccines or solely AstraZeneca will rise in the coming weeks.

Vaccines continue to stream in, with 1.52 million doses of AstraZeneca and 350,000 doses of Moderna arriving on Thursday alone. The total number of COVID vaccines Taiwan has accumulated thus far is 8.92 million doses, including 5.27 million doses of AstraZeneca and 3.65 million doses of Moderna.
Covid vaccines
Covid vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine
coronavirus vaccine
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
AstraZeneca
Moderna
vaccinations

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan lags behind for vaccinations in East Asia, says ex-VP
Taiwan lags behind for vaccinations in East Asia, says ex-VP
2021/07/14 20:54
Taiwan releases 620,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine made in Thailand for distribution
Taiwan releases 620,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine made in Thailand for distribution
2021/07/14 19:58
New Taipei City hopes new COVID cases dwindle to zero
New Taipei City hopes new COVID cases dwindle to zero
2021/07/14 19:22
3 flights carrying 1.87 million doses of AZ, Moderna jabs to land in Taiwan Thursday
3 flights carrying 1.87 million doses of AZ, Moderna jabs to land in Taiwan Thursday
2021/07/14 17:49
Taiwan vaccinates record 240,000 people against COVID in single day
Taiwan vaccinates record 240,000 people against COVID in single day
2021/07/14 16:53

Updated : 2021-07-15 21:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Video shows Vietnamese workers escape Taiwanese-owned factory amid COVID fears
Video shows Vietnamese workers escape Taiwanese-owned factory amid COVID fears
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Analyst says China could attack Taiwan from all directions
Analyst says China could attack Taiwan from all directions
Milk Tea Alliance brews trouble for China
Milk Tea Alliance brews trouble for China
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 6 deaths