Apple reportedly eyeing 90 million units of new iPhone

New lineup expected to be announced in September

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/15 17:25
Apple logo (AP photo)

Apple logo (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Apple wants its suppliers to increase production of its upcoming iPhone 13 by 20% this year, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday (July 14).

In recent years, the company has kept a rather consistent production level of roughly 75 million units from its initial iPhone launches to the end of the year, sources told Bloomberg. Apple is reportedly asking suppliers to have around 90 million devices ready for this year’s launch.

According to the sources, updates to this year’s devices are more incremental, focused on processor, camera, and display improvements. Apple is expected to keep the same size lineup as the 12 series with a 5.4-inch mini, 6.1-inch regular, 6.1-inch Pro, and 6.7-inch Pro models.

This is Apple’s second 5G phone to be powered by 5 nm chips made by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the first being the iPhone 12 and its A14 chip. The A15 Bionic chip for the iPhone 13 is being made using TSMC’s enhanced 5 nm process.

Taiwanese contract manufacturer Foxconn will be responsible for assembling all of the 6.7-inch Pro Max phones, in addition to 60% of the 6.1-inch Pro and 68% of the 6.1-inch regular models. Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Pegatron will be handling all the mini models and 32% of the 6.1-inch Pro devices, while Chinese manufacturer Luxshare Precision will assemble 40% of the 6.1-inch Pro phones.

Apple is expected to announce the new phones in September, earlier than last year’s October launch, as supply chains have somewhat recovered, according to Bloomberg.
