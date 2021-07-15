Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan's Cabinet responds to proposal to distribute vouchers to every citizen

Tainan mayor proposed handing every citizen NT$5,000 worth of vouchers to stimulate COVID-beset economy

  1057
By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/15 18:00
(Tourism Bureau photo)

(Tourism Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Cabinet has responded to a proposal to distribute NT$5,000 worth of vouchers to every Taiwanese.

Due to the economic hardship caused by the pandemic, the Taiwanese government has launched nationwide financial subsidies and loans to support part-time workers and art industries and more. Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) has proposed going further to promptly grant each citizen vouchers worth a total of NT$5,000 (US$179) to boost the economy, according to UDN.

In response to Huang's request, Cabinet Spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) stated Thursday (July 15) that Taiwan is at the stage of focusing on preventing the pandemic from getting worse and making loans available instead of stimulating the economy by distributing money.

Lo pointed out that the Level 3 COVID alert has affected people from all walks of life, but he noted that the government has already loosen some of the restrictions. He emphasized that the idea of handing out vouchers is aimed to encourage people to go shopping and that since the Level 3 alert is still in effect, this is not advisable.
vouchers
Cabinet

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan kicks off trade talks with US
Taiwan kicks off trade talks with US
2021/06/30 10:49
Taiwan Cabinet to add ministry for digital development
Taiwan Cabinet to add ministry for digital development
2021/03/25 14:31
Taiwan swears in new defense minister
Taiwan swears in new defense minister
2021/02/23 17:47
Nine Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ on day of Cabinet reshuffle
Nine Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ on day of Cabinet reshuffle
2021/02/19 19:43
Taiwan reshuffles top defense and China policy officials
Taiwan reshuffles top defense and China policy officials
2021/02/19 17:49

Updated : 2021-07-15 21:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Video shows Vietnamese workers escape Taiwanese-owned factory amid COVID fears
Video shows Vietnamese workers escape Taiwanese-owned factory amid COVID fears
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Analyst says China could attack Taiwan from all directions
Analyst says China could attack Taiwan from all directions
Milk Tea Alliance brews trouble for China
Milk Tea Alliance brews trouble for China
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 6 deaths