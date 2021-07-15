Taiwan's Cabinet responds to proposal to distribute vouchers to every citizen

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Cabinet has responded to a proposal to distribute NT$5,000 worth of vouchers to every Taiwanese.

Due to the economic hardship caused by the pandemic, the Taiwanese government has launched nationwide financial subsidies and loans to support part-time workers and art industries and more. Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) has proposed going further to promptly grant each citizen vouchers worth a total of NT$5,000 (US$179) to boost the economy, according to UDN.

In response to Huang's request, Cabinet Spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) stated Thursday (July 15) that Taiwan is at the stage of focusing on preventing the pandemic from getting worse and making loans available instead of stimulating the economy by distributing money.

Lo pointed out that the Level 3 COVID alert has affected people from all walks of life, but he noted that the government has already loosen some of the restrictions. He emphasized that the idea of handing out vouchers is aimed to encourage people to go shopping and that since the Level 3 alert is still in effect, this is not advisable.