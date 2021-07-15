Recalled J&J sunscreen products not being sold in Taiwan

This Feb. 24, 2021 photo shows a Johnson & Johnson logo on the exterior of a first aid kit in Walpole, Mass. This Feb. 24, 2021 photo shows a Johnson & Johnson logo on the exterior of a first aid kit in Walpole, Mass. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has not imported any of the five benzene-containing products being recalled by Johnson & Johnson (J&J) due to health concerns, according to the health authorities.

The American multinational, which provides pharmaceutical and consumer goods, announced Wednesday (July 14) that it is recalling five of its sunscreen products after they were found to be contaminated with benzene in sample testing.

The products include four aerosol sunscreen products of the well-known brand Neutrogena — Beach Defense, CoolDry Sport, Invisible Daily Defense, and UltraSheer — as well as the Aveeno Protect + Refresh aerosol sunscreen.

The Taiwan Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday (July 15) that none of the tainted goods are available in Taiwan. It urged the public not to panic over the incident, reported CNA.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, benzene is widely used in the U.S. in the production of lubricants, dyes, rubber, and detergents, among other things. Benzene can harm the immune system, and exposure to the chemical compound can cause dizziness, irregular heartbeat, convulsions, and even death.

Benzene has been classified as a carcinogen by the International Agency for Research on Cancer, a part of the World Health Organization.