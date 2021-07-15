US Air Force cargo plane makes brief stop in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A U.S. military C-146A Wolfhound arrived in Taipei on Thursday morning (July 15) to deliver a package to the new American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) director, Sandra Oudkirk, TVBS reported.

The aircraft departed from Kadena Air Force base in Okinawa, Japan, early Thursday morning and landed at Taipei’s Songshan Airport at 9:32 a.m. There were no passengers aboard, according to TVBS. After the package was successfully handed over to AIT officials, the plane took off at 10:06 a.m. despite being scheduled to stay for an hour.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has declined to comment on the matter.

Oudkirk, who arrived in Taiwan on July 12, is the first female AIT director since the office was established in 1979 after the U.S. broke off diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

The C-146A Wolfhound is a military version of the Dornier 328 turboprop specifically modified to transport cargo and personnel, according to the U.S. Air Force. It is mainly used for airlift missions around the world conducted by the Air Force Special Operations Command. The Wolfhound was first deployed in 2011.