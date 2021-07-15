Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

US Air Force cargo plane makes brief stop in Taipei

American military aircraft lands at Songshan Airport to deliver package to new AIT director

  2135
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/15 15:39
C-146A Wolfhound (Jetphotos, Andre M. photo)

C-146A Wolfhound (Jetphotos, Andre M. photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A U.S. military C-146A Wolfhound arrived in Taipei on Thursday morning (July 15) to deliver a package to the new American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) director, Sandra Oudkirk, TVBS reported.

The aircraft departed from Kadena Air Force base in Okinawa, Japan, early Thursday morning and landed at Taipei’s Songshan Airport at 9:32 a.m. There were no passengers aboard, according to TVBS. After the package was successfully handed over to AIT officials, the plane took off at 10:06 a.m. despite being scheduled to stay for an hour.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has declined to comment on the matter.

Oudkirk, who arrived in Taiwan on July 12, is the first female AIT director since the office was established in 1979 after the U.S. broke off diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

The C-146A Wolfhound is a military version of the Dornier 328 turboprop specifically modified to transport cargo and personnel, according to the U.S. Air Force. It is mainly used for airlift missions around the world conducted by the Air Force Special Operations Command. The Wolfhound was first deployed in 2011.
Taiwan
U.S.
U.S. Air Force
C-146A Wolfhound
Kadena Air Force Base
MOFA
Songshan Airport

RELATED ARTICLES

US congressmen warn of potential for 'Chinese mischief' amid unrest in Haiti
US congressmen warn of potential for 'Chinese mischief' amid unrest in Haiti
2021/07/15 11:35
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/07/15 10:47
Biden administration to alert US companies about Hong Kong business risks: Report
Biden administration to alert US companies about Hong Kong business risks: Report
2021/07/14 20:46
Taiwan releases 620,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine made in Thailand for distribution
Taiwan releases 620,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine made in Thailand for distribution
2021/07/14 19:58
France envoy says Taiwan's visibility in Europe has improved
France envoy says Taiwan's visibility in Europe has improved
2021/07/14 17:20

Updated : 2021-07-15 21:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Video shows Vietnamese workers escape Taiwanese-owned factory amid COVID fears
Video shows Vietnamese workers escape Taiwanese-owned factory amid COVID fears
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Analyst says China could attack Taiwan from all directions
Analyst says China could attack Taiwan from all directions
Milk Tea Alliance brews trouble for China
Milk Tea Alliance brews trouble for China
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 6 deaths