Police detain ex-employee of Taipei fashion boutique for suspected theft

Total value of 200 stolen items exceeds NT$2 million

  1167
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/15 15:32
A former employee is suspected of having stolen 200 items from a fashion boutique. 

A former employee is suspected of having stolen 200 items from a fashion boutique.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Police have arrested a former employee of a fashion boutique in Taipei City on suspicion of stealing more than NT$2 million (US$71,000) worth of items, reports said Thursday (July 15).

A woman surnamed Chen (陳), 42, left her job at the Italian luxury brand Golden Goose in March, but she had the keys to the shop copied before allegedly returning several times to steal items, CNA reported.

Managers reportedly did not find any evidence of burglary from surveillance footage, but after the latest theft this month, they alerted police. The investigation led police to believe Chen had begun stealing products shortly after leaving her job and had adjusted the angle of the cameras so they would not record her illegal activities.

On Thursday morning, police visited her home in New Taipei City and found 200 bags, T-shirts, and pairs of sneakers with a total value exceeding NT$2 million in the apartment and her car. The Taipei District Prosecutors Office will handle the case, with theft charges likely to follow, the report said.
