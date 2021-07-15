Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 6 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (July 15) reported 14 new local COVID-19 cases, even fewer than the 17 local cases reported the previous day.

During a press conference that afternoon, Deputy CECC chief Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥) announced 18 new coronavirus cases, including 14 local cases and four imported infections. He also announced six deaths, bringing the country's COVID death toll to 759.

The 14 local cases reported on Thursday represent the lowest since the start of nationwide Level 3 restrictions were implemented on May 19 and the lowest number reported since May 13. It also marks the 21st day with fewer than 100 confirmed cases and the 12th day with fewer than 50 infections.

Local cases

The latest local cases include eight males and six females between the ages of 10 and 60, with the dates of symptom onset and testing ranging from July 7-14. As for the distribution of these cases, nine were in Taipei City, three in two were in Taoyuan City, and two were in New Taipei City.

Epidemiological investigations determined that of these cases, 11 are from known sources and four are still being investigated. Related investigations are ongoing.

COVID deaths

Chen said that of the six deaths reported on Thursday, one was a man and five were women between the ages of 60 and 80. The dates of symptom onset and testing ranged from May 15 to June 29.

The dates of diagnosis ranged between May 26 and June 30, while the dates of death ranged from July 6-13.

Quarantine numbers

Chen pointed out that among the 14,103 cases announced between May 11 and July 13, 12,083, or 85.7 percent, have been released from quarantine.

Imported cases

The four imported cases reported on Thursday were four male foreign nationals from Afghanistan, Indonesia, and the Netherlands ranging in age from 20 to 40. They arrived in Taiwan from Afghanistan, Indonesia, and the United Arab Emirates between May 12 and July 13.

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 1,707,362 COVID-19 tests, with 1,690,141 coming back negative. Out of the 15,346 confirmed cases, 1,218 were imported, 14,075 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was an unresolved case.

A total of 106 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 759 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 751 deaths from local infections, 377 were in New Taipei, 288 in Taipei, 26 in Keelung, 22 in Taoyuan, 13 in Changhua County, 10 in Hsinchu County, four in Taichung, three in Miaoli, two each in Yilan and Hualien counties, and one each in Taitung, Yunlin, and Nantou counties and Kaohsiung City. The eight other deaths were imported cases.