Sandra Oudkirk assumes position as director of American Institute in Taiwan

Oudkirk will report for duty after 14 days of quarantine, 7 days of self-health monitoring

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/15 15:12
New AIT Director Sandra Oudkirk arriving in Taiwan on July 12. 

New AIT Director Sandra Oudkirk arriving in Taiwan on July 12.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Sandra Oudkirk has become the first woman to assume the position of director of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) in Taipei, the United States representative office in the country announced Thursday (July 15).

However, due to COVID-19 regulations, she will first have to complete 14 days of quarantine followed by seven days of self-monitoring her health before she can report for duty.

The new director “looks forward to building on the successes of her predecessors and to further advancing the U.S.-Taiwan relationship,” AIT said in a press release. The statement referred to Oudkirk’s “deep understanding of the East Asian and Pacific region,” gained during a 30-year career in the U.S. foreign service. According to a State Department biography, in the past she has worked at AIT’s Taipei offices, later serving as economic counselor in Beijing.

Her predecessor, Brent Christensen, left Taiwan earlier Wednesday after a three-year tour of duty that included Congress voting for several laws beneficial to Taiwan, visits by administration officials to the East Asian nation, and the resumption of Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) talks following a five-year hiatus. He told reporters at the airport that he would return for a visit to Taiwan if given a chance, CNA reported.
Updated : 2021-07-15 21:14 GMT+08:00

