Wallabies make 8 changes for deciding test against France

France's Melvyn Jaminet moves in to kick the match winning penalty goal during the second rugby test between France and Australia in Melbourne, Austra... France's Melvyn Jaminet moves in to kick the match winning penalty goal during the second rugby test between France and Australia in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. France defeated Australia 28-26. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

Australia's Andrew Kellaway is tackled by a defender during the second rugby test between France and Australia in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, July ... Australia's Andrew Kellaway is tackled by a defender during the second rugby test between France and Australia in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. France defeated Australia 28-26. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

French players celebrate after the second rugby test between France and Australia in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. France defeated Aus... French players celebrate after the second rugby test between France and Australia in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. France defeated Australia 28-26. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

France's Cameron Woki gestures following the second rugby test between France and Australia in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. France de... France's Cameron Woki gestures following the second rugby test between France and Australia in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. France defeated Australia 28-26. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

Australia's Isi Naisarani makes a run during the second rugby test between France and Australia in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (AP P... Australia's Isi Naisarani makes a run during the second rugby test between France and Australia in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

Australia's Michael Hooper runs in to score a try as France's Damian Penaud, left, attempts a tackle during the second rugby test between France and A... Australia's Michael Hooper runs in to score a try as France's Damian Penaud, left, attempts a tackle during the second rugby test between France and Australia in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Dave Rennie has made eight changes to Australia's starting lineup for Saturday's series-deciding rugby test against France.

Tate McDermott, Darcy Swain and Len Ikitau were selected Thursday to make their starting debuts for the Wallabies, while Lachlan Swinton was brought straight into the run-on team for his first test this year.

Both previous matches have been close. Australia won the first match 23-21 with a last-minute penalty goal in Brisbane last week and France took the second test 28-26 with a late kick in Melbourne on Tuesday. The three matches are being played over just 11 days.

James Slipper was retained alongside hooker Brandon Paenga-Amosa in the front row for the third straight test, with Allan Alaalatoa recalled to start at tighthead in place of Taniela Tupou for the match at Suncorp Stadium. Swain will partner Lukhan Salakaia-Loto in the second row.

Isi Naisarani is set to start at No. 8 for the first time since the 2019 Rugby World Cup quarterfinal, combining with skipper Michael Hooper and Swinton, in a new-look backrow.

“We were disappointed with the result in Melbourne and we’ll be out to rectify that with more accuracy and composure in key moments," Rennie said. “We’re confident they’ll get the job done in Brisbane.”

France controlled the first test soon after coming out of 14 days in quarantine but squandered the lead late with an errant pass. The French again led for most of the match in Melbourne but this time, after surrendering the lead with five minutes remaining, held their composure to secure their first win in 31 years against the Wallabies in Australia.

Australia: Tom Banks, Filipo Daugunu, Len Ikitau, Hunter Paisami, Marika Koroibete, Noah Lolesio, Tate McDermott, Isi Naisarani, Michael Hooper (captain), Lachlan Swinton, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Darcy Swain, Allan Alaalatoa, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, James Slipper. Reserves: Jordan Uelese, Angus Bell, Taniela Tupou, Matt Philip, Rob Valetini, Jake Gordon, Matt To’omua, Reece Hodge.

