G-AsiaPacific crowned as 2021 AWS Consulting Partner of the Year - Malaysia

AWS recognised G-AsiaPacific's consistent performance in the implementation and development of AWS cloud solutions in Malaysia and across ASEAN, with a significant annual recurring revenue during the 2H2020 to 1Q2021 period.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 15 July 2021 - G-AsiaPacific Sdn Bhd ("G-AsiaPacific") was named 2021 Amazon Web Services ("AWS") Consulting Partner of the Year (Malaysia) at the recent AWS Partner Summit, in recognition of G-AsiaPacific's consistent contribution and robust growth in the development of AWS cloud solutions for enterprises, corporates, small and medium enterprises ("SMEs"), mid-market companies, and multinational companies ("MNCs") in Malaysia and across ASEAN.





G-AsiaPacific is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bursa Malaysia Ace Market-listed company K-One Technology Berhad. G-AsiaPacific and AWS have been collaborating since 2012, when the company was appointed AWS Consulting Partner and AWS Solution Provider. In 2017, G-AsiaPacific became AWS Advanced Consulting Partner. This was followed by joining the AWS Public Sector Partner Program in 2018.





Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of G-AsiaPacific, Mark Goh Kiang Kiat (吴强结), said: "We are honoured to receive this 2021 AWS Consulting Partner of the Year – Malaysia – award. This recognition represents the strong commitment by AWS towards the AWS Partner Network (APN) community. I would like to take this opportunity to thank AWS. We pride ourselves with our commitment in the development and implementation of advanced cloud solutions in various industries including retail, healthcare, media, services, manufacturing, education, and public sector across the ASEAN region."





"We are committed to helping companies embrace the latest AWS cloud services to transform and scale their business digitally in this new norm, regardless of whether they are big corporates/MNC, SMEs, or mid-sized companies. This award could help propel our business growth across the ASEAN region," Goh added.





"At AWS ASEAN, we consider our partners to be an extension of our team. Never has this shared obsession with serving our customers been more visible than over the last twelve months, where we have seen so many ASEAN partners go above and beyond on behalf of our customers," said Conor McNamara, Managing Director, AWS ASEAN.





"The AWS ASEAN Partner Awards is an opportunity for us to recognize the exceptional contributions of AWS Partners from across ASEAN. We are humbled by the collective commitment of our partner community and congratulate all award winners on this well-deserved recognition."





During the qualifying period of this award, G-AsiaPacific has seen a significant annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth as the company delivered consistent performance throughout the period.





This is the second award won by G-AsiaPacific since it was appointed as AWS Advanced Consulting Partner in 2017. In 2019, the Company was awarded the AWS Country Partner of the Year – Malaysia. Two awards won by G-AsiaPacific in a span of three years reflects the company's strong evolvement in delivering business value to customers by leveraging modern cloud development and AWS services.





AWS honours leading partners across the region that help customers drive business innovation. The AWS Partner Award is presented every year to recognise AWS Partners that are constantly building capabilities and specializations to ensure customers success, jointly with AWS.





The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global community of Partners who leverage AWS to build solutions and services for customers. AWS helps Partners build, market and sell their AWS offerings by providing business, technical, and marketing support. The APN includes independent software vendors ("ISVs") and systems integrators ("Sis") around the world, with APN Partner participation in the ASEAN region growing significantly over the past 12 months.





#GAsiaPacific



